You really are stronger than you think…

You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have. Mental and spiritual strength is just as important as physical strength.

Remember: You’re stronger and have more courage than you think.

I know that things may seem hard right now, the struggle can be overwhelming at times, but I want you to dig deep and find the strength that you have within.

Maya Angelou once said: “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.”

Be honest with yourself, keep it real and keep pressing on.

Ask for help when you need it. Surround yourself with positive people

And remember your attitude… because attitude is everything.

Being happy and grateful doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect. It just means that you’ve looked beyond all of the imperfections.

Decide to be grateful, no matter the circumstance. Life can be a struggle at times and you will definitely face challenges along the way.

When you’re weary take some time to rest, refresh and renew yourself; your body, your mind and your spirit.

And then you’ll be able to move forward with strength and vitality.

Think about all of the times that you’ve made it through.

You’ve got this. Don’t give up!

You really are stronger than you think, even if it doesn’t feel like it right now.

Remember: He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.

[Isaiah 40:29]