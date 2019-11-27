Contact Staff

“I don’t like school and I don’t like French,” as a teacher by profession, Sandra Anderson was appalled to hear this from the many youth she interacted with in Montreal. She began racking her brain to think of what she can do to spark a change. She remembered a vision she had while on holiday in Jamaica where she saw scores of children looking desperate and desolate. After some time in prayer she knew what she needed to do.

It was here that the Youth Energized for Christ was born. It is a wholistic educational program targeting young people aged between 13-17 that uses a multifaceted approach to empower the youth. They learn not only about God but also learn to discover their unique bend by working with arts, crafts, they are also taught skills such as public speaking and even for those who are weak in school tutors are on hand to help. She spoke to the CONTACT about the program, her hopes and experiences so far.

“I see youth energized for Christ as bridge between children’s ministry and the main sanctuary because these young people are falling away and they need to know God at their level,” she states. “As a church we want to reach out to the community.”

The program is not just run by her but has a team of six facilitators who follow a curriculum divided into themes. Two sessions in, she is already seeing a change in the students.

“One girl came and she was so shy and could barely speak and just today you couldn’t get her to remain silent. She came alive during the arts session,” she says.

Sandra who is a teacher with twenty years experience under her belt understands how different students learn.

“Not every student is auditory some are visual and to tackle this effectively we will be using a projector for some of our lessons. Each week the participants complete an activity that goes in line with the theme they are learning about.”

Her role doesn’t just end with the youth; she is also a mentor for young adults who she trains as facilitators to also run the program.

It is her hope that the youth across Montreal will join the program and leave better, focused and more confident. It is free and open to all aged 13-17, for more information: (514) 903-7905 and 514-926-2893

