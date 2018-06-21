

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

[Nelson Mandela]

What is courage?

Courage is taking a chance, taking steps towards your goals and dreams even when you’re afraid and you don’t really know what your next step is going to be.

Courage is stepping out in faith even if the task ahead may appear to be impossible. Courage also requires wisdom.

It’s doing what you need to do even if you’re scared; it’s pushing past the fear.

Remember: Failure only comes when you stop trying, give up or don’t try at all!

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

[Winston Churchill]

Every time we face our fears, we gain strength, confidence and courage. Sometimes our strength may look like weakness to others. When you begin the process of building inner and outer strength, you may not initially appear to be strong to those around you. It may feel uncomfortable and even hurt at times.

But that’s part of the process of growth; you usually start out in a weakened state. It takes courage to go through the process. It takes hard work and time for those spiritual, mental and physical muscles to grow and become more noticeable.

But know that when you’re going through something difficult, challenging or just painful, truly going through it, not around it, not avoiding it, but facing the obstacle head-on, you will come out stronger on the other side and stronger on the inside.

When those troubles come and they will come hold on to your faith; be aware of any negative self-talk and hold on to your dream.

If you had the courage to begin your journey, you’ll have the courage to succeed.

Don’t let fear hold you back; feel the fear and do what you know you have to. Letting go of the familiar and embracing change takes courage. Doing things that you’ve never done before takes courage.

I know that you have that kind of courage inside of you.

Remember: [Joshua 1:9]

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.

Be blessed and be courageous!

Bev