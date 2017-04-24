

The only way that you’ll know if you need to change something about yourself is if you take a good look at yourself.

You have to look within to see what needs to change.

No man was ever so much deceived by another as by himself.

[F. Greville]

Self-assessment is the process of looking at oneself in order to identify who you are, what motivates you, what you need and what you may need to change, etc.

Many times we are not fully aware of how we behave or how we present ourselves to others.

When you decide to start the self-assessment process, you’ll usually start out blindly, not actually being able to truly see you as you really are.

I equate this lack of vision to looking into a foggy mirror and not seeing your true HD reflection.

As you continue to work through the self-assessment process more of “you” will begin to show up in the reflection with greater clarity.

This process is not an easy one because you may not like or may be surprised at some of the aspects of yourself that you were blind to.

But don’t despair…

The great news is that you can then acknowledge your shortcomings and begin the process of change.

Some people may find it easy to work through this process alone and others may need to find safe people that they can trust and confide in during this transformational process and then do the work.

The most common cause of someone not willing to look deep within themselves and experience true self-awareness is fear.

Don’t let fear stop you from moving forward.

Take time to know your truth, to know your motives, to know your reality, to know what you need to work on and what you need to change.

You can’t change what you refuse to confront.

I love this quote:

Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself. [L. Tolstoy]

We have to understand that if we can’t change what is going on around us then we will have the challenge of changing ourselves.

When we make the decision to change ourselves in a healthy and positive way, we will be TRANSFORMED into the person we were destined to become.

But…

Nothing happens until the pain of staying the same outweighs the pain of change. [Arthur Burt]

Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be TRANSFORMED by the RENEWING of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is–his good, pleasing and perfect will. [Romans 12:2]

The truth may upset you, but it will also set you free…when you choose to accept it!

Blessings, Bev

mourningtalk@gmail.com