Ray-Tay-Tay, Ray-Tay-Tay, Ray-Tay-Tay, is the chant heard on the streets by the Jab Army masqueraders at the recent Montreal Carifiesta. The video clip went viral all over social media.

Montreal 2017 Carifiesta Parade is done, but of course we are left with some sort of bacchanal, as a few trucks were unable to play music. Few band leaders claimed they were provided with a malfunctioning generator as others suffered the wrath of the heavy rain that damaged there music systems during the parade.

Again, I would like to limit my comments to the Montreal Carifiesta parade, and my point was proven over a few weekdays during a CCFA bandleaders’ meeting when my last year’s article became a negative topic.

Despite the confusion amongst bandleaders and the heavy rain, masqueraders still made the best of the situation; Montreal Carifiesta Parade still has a lot of potential.

On to the after-party scene. Montreal partygoers were divided amongst three artists events. Not only did Montreal have the most Carnival events in history this year, the most Soca artists were in the city as well.

International Soca artists such as Voice, Mr. Legz, Moto, Linky First, Ricki Jai, Omardath Maraj, Sure-D, Ronnie Mcintosh, Lava Man, Russell Cadogan, Destra and others graced our city. Having three huge artist events was frustrating for partygoers, as they had to decide which artist they love the best. Either way, promoters that night became financially crippled; they were unable to obtain a decent crowd.

Looking forward to other summer events, many are discouraged by this year’s Vincy picnic; there will be strict enforcement of the no-alcohol and outside music rule. And to add insult to injury, this year’s Trini Day has been cancelled because of the work being done at Parc Jean Drapeau.

That said, go out and have fun, as Montreal’s summer events are quickly passing. But don’t forget Toronto Caribana, on August 5.

Island Facts:

July 18, 1995 – The Soufriere Hill volcano erupts and destroys the capital of Montserrat and other communities, forcing most of the population to flee the island.

July 22, 2001 – A statue of world famous Calypsonian, the Mighty Sparrow, was unveiled at St. Ann’s roundabout in Port-of-Spain, T&T.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instragram @Productonjr

Production Sounds chart:

1 She Bad – Turner

2 Brave – Dynamite

3 Single – Orlando Octave

4 Banga – Aidonia

5 Full Extreme – Ultimate Rejects

6 Fast Wine – Machel Montano

7 Fast – Alkaline

8 Rock and Come in – Linky First

9 Big Girl – Patrice Roberts

10 Like Nike – Kerwin du bois\Lavaman