I was at work the other day and someone asked me why they should forgive someone that hurt them, this got me thinking.

Forgiveness is a tough one; especially when you’ve been really hurt by someone or by a circumstance, but the thing about it is; if you choose not to forgive you will be the one that suffers.

To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you.

[L.B. Smedes]

Colossians 3:13 says:

Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.

We are called to forgive, not because we feel like it, or because it’s easy, but because God told us to.

Dodinsky says: A mind preoccupied with thoughts of resentment and bitterness cannot change the past nor does it wound anyone but the soul that beholds them.

Holding onto bitterness, anger, resentment and unforgiveness is like you drinking poison and expecting the person that hurt you to die.

When you don’t forgive, the only person that ends up hurt is you.

It’s okay to be mad, hurt or upset, it’s not about suppressing your true feelings concerning a situation, but acknowledging them and choosing not to let bitterness and unforgiveness get in and take hold of you.

We have to…

Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior. [Ephesians 4:31]

There is no peace without forgiveness.

Unforgiveness will hinder you, it can control every area of your life, and it will eventually block you from moving forward not to mention steal your joy.

It doesn’t mean that your hurt is not valid; it doesn’t mean that you have to be best buddies with them, or even have a relationship with them, it just means that you decided to free yourself from the burden of unforgiveness and begin to move forward toward healing in your life.

Forgiveness is one thing, reconciliation another.

God has called us to forgive others just as we have been forgiven.

If you’re struggling in this area ask God to help you.

Remember: forgiveness heals the heart…forgiveness heals the soul.. forgiveness heals you… forgiveness heals!

Blessings, Bev 🙂