I recently spoke to someone who said that they would “never forgive,” a particular person. This person seemed particularly angry, bitter, and just plain miserable as they shared their feelings with me.

Forgiveness is a tough one, especially when you’ve been really hurt by someone or by a circumstance; but the thing about it is if you choose not to forgive you will be the one that suffers.

To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you – L.B. Smedes

Colossians 3:13 says:

Make allowance for each other’s faults, and forgive anyone who offends you. Remember, the Lord forgave you, so you must forgive others.

We are called to forgive not because we feel like it or because it’s easy, but because God told us to.

Choosing not to forgive doesn’t change the past or hurt anyone except the one that is holding on to the unforgiveness. It’s like you drinking poison and expecting the person that hurt you to die.

When you don’t forgive, the only person that ends up hurt is you.

It’s okay to be mad, hurt or upset; it’s not about suppressing your true feelings concerning a person or situation, but acknowledging them and choosing not to let bitterness and unforgiveness get in and take hold of you.

We have to…

Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior – Ephesians 4:31

Remember…

There is no peace without forgiveness.

Unforgiveness will hinder you; it can control every area of your life and it will eventually block you from moving forward, not to mention steal your joy.

It doesn’t mean that your pain is not valid; it doesn’t mean that you have to be best friends with the one who hurt you or even have a relationship with them; it just means that you’ve decided to free yourself from the burden of unforgiveness and begin to move forward toward healing in your life.

Forgiveness is one thing and reconciliation another.

God has called us to forgive others just as we have been forgiven. If you’re struggling in this area ask God to help you.

Remember:

Forgiveness heals the heart

Forgiveness heals the soul

Forgiveness heals you

Forgiveness heals

Let go of the burden of unforgiveness and be FREE

Bev