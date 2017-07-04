

“Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Theodore Roosevelt

When we compare ourselves to others and envy what they have it takes away our inner peace.

It’s almost impossible to find true contentment when you are continually comparing yourself and your life to other people.

It’s so easy to compare so many areas of our lives to others, but that eventually becomes a never ending internal battle because there will always be someone somewhere who appears to have more, look better, have more friends, or have a perceived better life.

You only have to concern yourself with where you want to go and plan how you’re going to get there. Do your own thing, invest in your own gifts and talents, and write your own story. Your story is unique to you, so focus on what you’re doing, not on what everyone else is doing.

Constant comparison can lead to bitterness, resentment, jealousy and frustration. You need to stop the cycle of comparing and start focusing on your own personal improvement and transformation.

And as I always say, gratitude is key to a peaceful existence. So, you have to remember to be grateful.

It’s okay to admire and be inspired by someone else’s success, but when it begins to affect you negatively, because of envy and jealousy, then it’s time for some self-reflection.

When you begin working on nurturing and cultivating your own grass, you won’t have time to worry if the grass is greener on the other side.

Don’t compare yourself to others; compare yourself to the person that you were yesterday.

Did you learn something?

Are you more aware?

Were you kind?

Are you taking care of yourself?

Were you teachable?

What can you do better today than you did yesterday?

Inevitably, we all get caught up in the trap of comparison. Acknowledge that you are comparing, accept where you are and change the things that you can change to begin the process of your personal transformation and be the best you that you can be.

Blessings,

Bev