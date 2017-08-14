Cavendish Seniors Day Centre offers a place of refuge and care

Egbert Gaye

About two years ago the Cavendish Seniors Day Centre opened its doors, offering a place where Montrealers of that particular age group can access assistance for personal care, medication, or find refuge against loneliness.

The centre, located on the first floor of 2525 Cavendish Boulevard, the building that once housed the CLSC NDG/Mtl. W., represents a dream come true for Elmira Smith Carr, a tireless entrepreneur who has made it her mission to improve the life-conditions of Montreal seniors.

“I have been in the health service industry long enough to see that we have a growing population of seniors across Montreal and they are not getting the service that they require and deserve,” says Carr, who moved to Montreal from Jamaica back in 1973.

“Many of them are isolated because a lot of individuals and families are unable to meet their obligation to their parents, grandparents and other loved-ones because of their own obligations.”

Carr says the Cavendish Senior Day Centre stands out among all the others in Montreal because its doors are open seven days a week for 12 hours, offering daily activities, meals and medical services from 7 AM.

“We serve three meals a day (respecting each ones culture) so by 7 PM clients are ready to go home fed and clean.”

Carr notes that it’s an institution that’s open to all Montrealers but rooted in our community.

“The centre welcomes Montrealers of every culture but we should all be proud that this place is owned by a member of our community and is ready to meet the needs and desires that might be unique to our seniors,” she told the Contact during a walk through the place recently.

She says the Centre is equipped to accommodate about 100 clients every day, and offers a range of medical services all aimed at accommodating the needs of seniors, such as blood test, dental care, physiotherapy, and foot care, all of which are provided by licensed practitioners, including pharmaceutical services by pharmacists Jona and Mackinson Destine.

The centre is spacious and inviting with dining and sitting areas, and separated rooms for blood tests and physiotherapy.

“We try to present an environment that seniors will enjoy coming to,” says Carr, pointing to the high-back cushioned chairs that line the sitting room with the grand piano.

“Every so often we have some very accomplished musicians coming in to entertain the seniors,” she says. “Everything is aimed at making life pleasurable for them.”

She invites all Montrealers to drop by and see what the centre has to offer, or what they can do to help it better serve the needs of our seniors.

“We’re always in need of volunteers to assist in our mission to serve seniors.”

Saturday, August 19, will be a good evening. All are invited to come out and support the Cavendish Seniors Day Centre Dinner and Dance. The evening will include cocktails & hors d’oeurves, 5-6pm. And then the dinner; on the menu: filet mignon, salmon, lobster, and vegetarian. There will be entertainment, featuring pianist Larry Hayes, and the incomparable Sweeney. Tickets $25, $65 per couple. Contact Seniors Day Centre for tickets and info. Saturday, August 19, at the Cavendish Senior Day Centre, 2525 Boul. Cavendish, suite 110.

Info.: 514-481-1100.