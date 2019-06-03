What does being successful mean to you? Does it mean having a lot of money or having a lot of stuff? Does it mean having a great job, a nice car or traveling the world?

Does it mean having a great family and lots of friends or living in complete peace and contentment and experiencing good health?

What are you striving for, and why?

Zig Ziglar says, “Success means doing the best we can with what we have. Success is the doing, not the getting, in the trying, not the triumph. Success is a personal standard reaching for the highest that is in us and becoming all that we can be.”

When we think of successful people we often have an image of a “perfect person” who has it all together, but as many of us have seen in the media and with those in our inner circles, you can be successful in one area or have an incredible talent and still have broken areas in your life.

This is why it’s so important to have balance. Being truly successful is having the ability to look at your truth in all the areas of your life – spirit, soul and body, and not be afraid to make the necessary adjustments.

Success is being the best ‘you’ that you can be!

In order to get to that place it’s important to make an actionable plan and begin to diligently work on those areas in your life that need some adjustments.

And yes, it does take hard work! And yes, it will take time.

You have to figure out what success means to you and why?

You’ll have to…

• Create a specific plan

•Be consistent

•Set healthy boundaries.

•Exercise your faith.

• Ask for help in areas that are not your expertise

• Believe in the process

•Be patient

• Maintain your sense of inner peace

We can’t fear the truth and/or change and be successful. We can’t compare ourselves to others; it’s important to stay in our own lane and walk out our own personal success story. Remember: Success usually comes one failure at a time and it doesn’t come overnight.

Don’t just look at how hard it will be or how many times you have failed in a certain area.

Focus on the outcome and determine to do your best to reach your desired goal. The key is to learn from your previous failures and then keep moving.

Your journey will be challenging with many ups and downs, but you’ll need to place your focus on the solutions to those challenges and not solely on the struggle.

Take some time to think about what success would look like to you in your daily life.

And Remember: God’s gift to us is our potential and our gift back to Him is what we do with our potential [J. Maxwell]

So, honor the process to your success and you will see progress.

Blessings, Bev