

There are times in our lives when we do the same thing over and over and over again without seeing any progress, and then for some reason we think that we’re still going to get a different result, a better result.

It’s important to realize that in order to get a different result you have to change what you’re doing. You have to change your pattern of behaviour and your pattern of thinking…

You may have to learn something new, develop new skills, change your environment and your mindset and just make better choices.

I understand that it can be difficult to make the necessary changes that are required to see a lasting transformation, but the fact is the only way to see the positive changes that you desire in your life is to have a different plan of action. If things aren’t working out the way you want them to you’ll have to take a different path.

Change starts when you make a decision to go in a different direction and then you take action.

The distance between who you are now and who you want to be begins with a time of self-reflection and prayer to search within to discover what you need to change and then adjusting your mindset, actions and words accordingly.

I love this poem that I read many years ago called,

An Autobiography In Five Short Chapters

Chapter One

“I walk down the street.There is a deep hole in the sidewalk.I fall in. I am lost…I am helpless. It isn’t my fault.It takes forever to find a way out.

Chapter Two

I walk down the same street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I pretend I don’t see it. I fall in again. I can’t believe I am in the same place. But, it isn’t my fault. It still takes me a long time to get out.

Chapter Three

I walk down the same street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I see it is there. I still fall in. It’s a habit. My eyes are open. I know where I am. It is my fault. I get out immediately.

Chapter Four

I walk down the same street. There is a deep hole in the sidewalk. I walk around it.

Chapter Five

I walk down another street.”

[Portia Nelson]

This poem is a perfect example of doing the same thing over and over again and being surprised about some of the circumstances in our lives, and it also reveals our first instinct to blame others instead of taking responsibility when things don’t turn out the way we wanted.

But, when our eyes are finally open and we begin to see clearly and take responsibility for our lives and our decisions, we then become more aware that change is necessary.

So my question is…

What chapter are you in? And is it time for you to go down another street?

Blessings,

Bev