

Can you believe that the holiday season is right around the corner?

I’m sure that you have some expectations about what your holiday should be like.

Many of you will be getting together with family and friends for a time of celebration and for some people that’s great; but for others it will be a real challenge.

It’s important to remember that…

Sometimes we have unrealistic expectations, especially around this time of the year, about what the holiday season should look like.

Sometimes it works out the way that you envisioned, other times the reality is that it may not work out the way that you hoped.

But keep in mind…

You may not be able to change your circumstances, but you certainly can change how you respond to the circumstances.

A few things to keep in mind during the holidays are:

Don’t worry about things that you have no control over

Be honest with yourself and others

Keep your expectations

realistic

Practice, practice, practice

gratitude

Choose forgiveness over

anger

Establish healthy

boundaries

Set a gift budget

EVERYTHING does not have to be perfect

Accept your family and friends as they are, not as you want them to be. I know that’s a tough one!

Do everything in love, relax and enjoy the people around you.

Don’t forget to enjoy yourself whether you’re celebrating with family and friends, spending quality alone time, traveling or working…

Celebrate how you choose to celebrate, not how others expect you to celebrate.

‘Tis the season to be jolly, or at least peaceful and grateful!

And…

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His LOVE endures forever.

[Psalm 107:1]

So I pray…

May God grant you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change, the courage to change the things you can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Remember the reason for the season!

Receive His grace during this time and rest in His presence.

May God’s peace be with you as you begin to celebrate this Christmas and holiday season.

Blessings,

Bev xo