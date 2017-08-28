When you speak, choose to speak life.

Words are a powerful force; I don’t think we really realize how powerful our words really are.

[Proverbs 18:21] says: The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.

Your words have the power of life and death. That’s something to really think about.

Robert Morris wrote: “What an important lesson for all of us! The words that come out of our mouths are a direct indicator of what is in our hearts.”

For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. [Matthew 12:34]

So, I guess my question is… What have you been saying?

What words are consistently coming out of your mouth?

What’s going on in your heart?

Do your words lean more towards negativity or positivity? Are your words critical, prideful and angry?

Do your words hurt or do they heal? Are your words kind and spoken in humility and love?

Are you quick to respond in anger or do you stop and think about what you really want to say before you say it?

These are just some questions to think about.

I can think of few times in my life when someone has said something to me that cut through me like a knife and then apologized, to which I forgave, but I can still remember the sting of those words that were spoken.

I’m sure that many of you have had similar experiences in your life and let’s be honest: we are all guilty of using our words carelessly.

The good news is that you can change how you think and how you speak; you can change your words, if you choose to.

But…

Changing your words will require an evaluation of your heart.

Ask God to reveal his truth to you and to help change your heart and in the process change your words.

I’ll leave you with this thought…

The ripple effect of something you say today can last for many years.

Your words can encourage and create change, or your words can tear down and destroy.

Do you want your words to be a positive or a negative experience for someone that you’ve spoken to?

Do you want to leave them broken or lifted up?

We don’t realize the impact that we can have with just a simple kind word.

It can literally change someone’s entire world.

Blessings to you this week, and remember: when you speak, choose to speak life.

Bev