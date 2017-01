It’s a permanent /part-time position to work with Autistic Adults.

It guarantees a minimum of seven days every fortnight.

The employer says experience is not necessary but references are mandatory

The work address is 100 Pierre-Fortier in Ile Bizzard and is easily accessible by car or public transport: the #207 Bus takes you directly there.

Call 514 624 0488 or 514 624- 8498