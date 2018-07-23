Contact Staff

The jammed-pack hall at the Greenspon Auditorium, on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote St. Luc was treated to what must be one of the best shows of the summer when West Can Folk Performing Company staged Oui Expo on Saturday July 14.

Fourteen members of the contingent of performers that represented Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada at Expo 67 were honored in an action-packed evening that included testimonies from the honorees and performances by the visiting Belmont Freetown Performers out of Trinidad and Tobago and Mical Teja, as well as locals including pannists Fatima Wilson and James Andrews, Bollywood Blast and the host West Can.

The evening bristled with the excitement of every performance and the professionally executed show, with Pat Dillon Moore as master of ceremonies