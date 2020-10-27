This year, 2020 did not unfold quite the way it should for members of West Can Folk Performing Company.

Before COVID-19 struck, the group set out an elaborate project to conduct workshops on Afro-Caribbean folk dance, drumming, singing and storytelling work across the community and involved as many associations and organizations as possible and end with a massive community-wide exposition themed, Afro-Caribbean Folklore in Quebec, but it was not to be.

However a number of workshops outdoors, via videoconference and as of late in-person classes at their Cultural Arts Center located at 7419 Harley Avenue Montreal.

Among the group that participated in these workshops are, Cotes des Neiges Black Community Association, Council for Black Aging Community of Montreal, African Canadian Development and Prevention Network, Chez Doris Women’s Shelter, Westhaven Elmhurst Community Recreation Association, Jamaica Association of Montreal, West Can Juniors and West Can Seniors

Instructors say that project participants have been working very hard despite the circumstances,

And because the massive in person could not have been staged, those who participated were videotaped performing their dance and drum pieces and all of it will come together in an exciting digital show. That showcase video will be launched in November, 2020 on West Can’s YouTube channel. Stay tuned.

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXBbfLRT0gEu_QJJ8mLuZNw?view_as=subscriber) and other social media (Facebook @westcanfolk, Instagram @westcanfolk).

The project was made possible with assistance from the Department of Canadian Heritage