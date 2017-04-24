Contact Staff

On April 30, the community will have another highlight moment when West Can Folk Performing Company stages their Children Recital.

The always sold-out event is usually jammed packed with excitement as the young drummers and singers go through their paces with youthful zest and enthusiasm.

The annual event is a showcase of what they have learnt and practiced over the course of the last which started last September and they are always excited to show off to relatives and friends.

The children who will be on show range in age between three and 12 years. This year the theme follows some of the exploits Anancy, the fabled spider.

The original West Can Folk Performing Company has long been the heralded as one the city most exciting ambassadors of Caribbean and African drum and music culture.

The show takes place at Le Manoir in NDG, 5319 Notre Dame and gets underway at 3:30 PM. Info.: 514 641 9149 514 577 9267.