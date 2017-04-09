I feel like the Montreal black carribean community is a community that only glorifies people based on who they know. The support system is very hard. Montreal seems to have adopted the lighter is brighter mentality when it comes to face of certain events. It is sad to see that the black community only supports based off of who is known or who these people know. Community contact, I like the idea that you showcase EVERYONE. Big small up and coming.. white light.. EVERYONE. Gemma Rayburn Baynes, Fabien Colas, Traxx, The dark fat one there, Ledon G. All opportunists. They care nothing about the state of our black community and will over look you in a heart beat if you are not light skinned or not on what they call ” THEIR ” level. It is sad. Very sad. This city is blessed with so much talent, yet only few will recognize them because their status is not up to par with the others. VERY SAD.
