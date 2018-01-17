It ushers in Black History Month and recognizes the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Egbert Gaye

Two of the best in our community, Don Jordan, actor, dancer and entertainer par excellence, together with Denburk Reid, basketballer and community activist, will have the spotlight shining directly on them on January 27, when Montrealers gather at the Omni Hotel for the annual Visions Celebration.

This showcase, hosted by the Black Theatre Workshop, is one of the signature events in Montreal and draws from a wide cross-section of luminaries, politicians, artists and community members who turn out to usher in Black History Month celebration and pay homage to the legacy of a civil rights icon.

One of the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award to Jordan, who for more than 50 years has been at the forefront of entertainment in the city on the hit television show: “Like Young” in the 1960s and 70s.

Jordan went on to carve out a respectable career as an actor, appearing in more than 60 films and television shows, and has the distinction of being the first Black president of ACTRA. He also established himself as one of Canada’s top male models.

Denburk Reid will receive the Clarence Bayne Community Service Award.

Burky as he is called moved from a spectacular high school basketball player to one of the best to have taken to the court at McGill University, where he studied Economics and Marketing.

In 2016, he was inducted into the McGill Sports Hall of Fame, the first male basketball player to do so, and remains the school’s all-time leading scorer.

After school, Reid moved on to consolidate his place as a community worker and activist with efforts to “inspire and empower all Montrealers, in particular youth.”

In his quest to do so he has established the Montreal Community Cares Foundation, the Montreal Community Cares Awards and the Red Rush/Lady Rush Basketball Leadership program, both in an effort to harness and pay tribute to talent in the community.

Two high achieving youth will also be recognized for their achievements and contributions so far.

Dawson College student Meaghan Desmond will receive the Victor Phillips Award. Dancing since the age of five, she’s a member of Ballet Ouest Company and has been performing in their annual Nutcracker for the past nine years. She also danced in the company’s productions of Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and Maleficent. The former Westmount High School honor student is enrolled in the Social Studies program in Child Studies at Dawson.

Vladimir ‘7Starr’ Laurore will receive the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award. He is a pioneer of the Canadian Krump scene, a street dance that combines hip-hop, dance and other genres.

7 Starr is the creator of Gutta Zone, Canada’s first major Krump event and has been a regular performer and judge on both national and international platforms in major competitions such as The International Illest Battle in Paris, The ARK in Las Vegas, European BuckSession in Germany, and Royal Rumble in Switzerland.

Over the years, he has worked with Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Eloize, and Moment Factory, and has several TV and movie appearances in his portfolio. It will be presented to him at the Annual Vision Celebration Gala on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Hotel Omni Mont-Royal (1050 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal.

Tickets and Info 514-932-1104. info@blacktheatreworkshop.ca