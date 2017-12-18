Decades after Money Worries: Still writing, still touring…

Egbert Gaye

In the early 1970s, the theme “money worries” was a common one in Jamaican music and found itself in many of the popular songs of the day. But when the Mighty Maytones released their “Money Worries” in 1976, the world took notice.

Growing up in Maypen, Clarendon, Vernon Buckley, one half the duo that got their name from their hometown, says he wrote the song as a reflection of the vibes on the street and the times.

“At the time, so many artists were singing about money worries, we had to make ours different in order to stand out. I made it more upbeat and a little more rhythmic.”

In many ways it became their signature song for many decades, topping reggae charts in Jamaica and Europe before it was featured in a soundtrack of the popular Jamaican documentary-movie, Rockers. It was also featured in the television series Falcon Beach. And decades later it continues to win-over reggae music fans and bring accolades.

In the mid-2000s it was featured in a compilation with Canadian super-group, Bedouin Soundclash, which earned Buckley a Platinum Record.

Money Worries is making a return to the hit-list as one of the anchor songs of Buckley’s latest album to hit the market, “Refreshed”, and for reggae lovers the vibes are still as fresh as ever.

“That’s the thing about the classics,” says Buckley, “they never grow old.”

The same can be said about his talent as a writer and performer.

It’s hard to keep count, but it’s estimated that Buckley recorded close to 400 songs and remains as prolific as ever.

More than five decades after he began topping charts in J’ca with singing partner Gladstone Grant, he continues to churn out the albums and the hits. He is also still touring and bringing his music to fans around the world in far-off places like Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and in the far corners of the United States.

For reggae connoisseurs, ‘Refreshed’ is a keeper.

It’s very musical: with 16 tracks, each with its distinct rhythm and feel, a reminder of the genre in its truest form.

And driven by Buckley’s distinctive voice and his well-honed songwriting skills, the album is filled with lyrics that are folksy and relatable in compositions that touch all aspects of life.

Refreshed is available at all online stores, or can be purchased at Music Life Movement.