Rosie Awori

On January 26, three of Montreal’s top gospel performers will be lending their voices to help students at Denham Town Primary School in Kingston, Jamaica.

Zina Edwards, Sophia Sinclair-Campbell and Mark Henry, will be performing at a concert at the Jamaica Association of Montreal proceeds will go towards providing helping students access eye examinations and towards the purchase of computers for the school.

,

Sophia Sinclair-Campbell has over two decades of entertaining experience across North America. Her music has touched and empowered millions. She says icons such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Shirley Caesar and Yolanda Adams have influenced her.

And it has become her mission “to reach as many as she can through her ministry, and to focus on giving God all the honor and praise whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

Zina Edwards is an emerging musical force on the local gospel circuit. She has shared the stage with Gospel icons like Shirley Caesar, Bobby Jones, Mary Mary and Bridget Blucher and most recently she was on Tasha Cobb’s, break every chain tour.

Over the last decade and a half Mark Henry has been combining his music ministry with community work. Performing among the community and across Canada. He performs solo and with the Blessed Band. He is also a motivational speaker and currently serves as the Vice-President of the Jamaica Association.

The benefit concert hopes to raise a minimum of $1000 CDN. Those who make donations above $25 will receive a tax receipt. Tickets can be bought online at https://jam-uptown-gospel-concert.eventbrite.com