Webpage for the Black Entrepreneurship Program launched

Egbert Gaye

The official webpage to support the Liberal government’s $221 million Black Entrepreneurship Program has been launched.

The program, an initiative to assist Black entrepreneurs across Canada, was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September in the response to repeated calls by advocates for the government to invest in disadvantaged communities.

The online site comes as many Black businesses buckle under the weight of the coronavirus crisis, and are looking to the government to recognize the urgency of their situation.

The four-year BEP, which is being coordinated with several banks and other financial institutions, is made up of three components: