

As soon as fall season hits, I start searching for cheap flights to Trinidad and Tobago for the 2018 carnival.

While I focus on T&T, others are preparing for their final North American carnival fix in Miami. Hurricane Irma was not enough to stop this year’s Miami Broward One Carnival.

The Carnival is set to take place on Sunday, October 8, 2017 and the weekend promises it’s usual treats of Caribbean food, music and people. Miami Carnival is also the stepping-stone for many Soca artists introducing their new music for 2018.

After the hurricane, anticipation is building and people are ready to let off steam.

Miami Carnival marks the end of all major Carnival celebrations in North America for the year.

I have written articles on Canadian Carnivals such as Carivibe (Ottawa), Carifiesta (Montreal) and Caribana (Toronto) but haven’t yet covered the largest Caribbean carnivals in North America.

The Miami Broward Carnival as it is officially called, takes place every year, on the Sunday before Columbus Day.

Known as the best Carnival in the United States as it has the benefits of cool Caribbean weather this time of the year.

Masquerades and spectators alike from all over embrace the colorful costumes, fetes and parties for the entire weekend.

Living in Montreal we know that Toronto Carnival didn’t become the biggest Canadian Carnival over night. It took time and proper organization just like Miami Carnival, which has steadily grown from a small neighborhood festival in 1984 to a major international event.

This year Miami will be celebrating 33 years.

The Miami Broward Carnival always falls on Canadian thanksgiving weekend, making it convenient for Canadians to take the short fight over.

Many new artists choose this time to release, with the expectation of getting enough time for their songs to build momentum before the popular artistes releases.

New Soca tracks will coming out in abundance.

Island facts:

Oct 14, 1983 – Grenada leftist coup under vice-premier Coard

Oct 15, 1994 – President Jean-Bertrand Aristide returns to his seat in Haiti after living in exile following a coup three years before.

