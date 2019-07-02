Contact Staff

On Sunday July 7, The Red, Black and White will be flying at Park Drapeau as Trini Day, one of Montreal’s biggest outdoor festivals, makes a comeback to the festival site after a two-year hiatus.

And as it has been in the past, thousands of Montrealers are expected to jam Zone De La Corinne (the site of the popular Osheaga Festival, a stone’s throw away from the metro) to enjoy a day of music, exotic food and drinks and family fun.

Of course, it’s Trini Day, so the music and rhythm will be non-stop coming from a long line-up of young performers as well as seasoned artists from Montreal and Toronto.

The event kicks off at 2 PM with a spectacular showcase of children’s talent including performances by West Can Junior Dancers and Drummers, Ethel Bruneau Dancers and the Coronation School Steelband. It ends in a carnival-like parade.

The day continues with performances by local calypsonians: Loveman Kent, Pufty, Skippy and steelband Trinidad Playboys, as well as several heavyweight acts out of Toronto, including one of Canada’s top calypso Soca bands, Moses Revolution with featured appearances by T.O calypso monarch, The Connector, and chutney dancer Ms. Krissy.

The all-day jam session will be delivered by the Montreal-Caribbean Rhythm Section.

As usual, one of the highlights of the event that has come to be known as a “Montreal In Harmony” celebration will be the Soca party that ends the evening with hours of non-stop jamming by DJ Professor and friends.

Trinidad and Tobago Day-Montreal in Harmony at the Osheaga Site on Park Jean Drapeau on Sunday, July 13, from 2PM to 10 PM.