On Sunday July 7, Parc Drapeau will be hot and it will be jumping figuratively and literally as thousand of Montrealers are expected to jam Zone De La Corinne (the site of the popular Osheaga Festival) for Trini Day, a day of music, exotic food and drinks and family fun.

It will be a day of endless Soca, calypso, chutney and steelband music from 2 PM to 10 PM

And two live bands together with a strong line-up of performers out of Montreal and Toronto will provide not stop music ending as usual at night time, in a soca-style party with D’Professor.

The Red, Black and White will be flying high but all Montrealers are invited to walk with their national colors to make this event a “Montreal In Harmony” celebration.

It will be bacchanal time.

Info.: 514 967 9235