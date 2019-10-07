Contact Staff

It’s going on 25 years that he’s been on the frontline of reggae music production and promotion in Montreal and beyond, first with his Young Lion Production House operational from 1995 to 2014 and today with the newly established Natty Dread Production Label.

His recent deal with the internationally recognized Tuff Gong Distribution (which is owned by the Marley family and recognized as the largest distributor of music in the Caribbean) positions Natty Dread Productions to be on the leading edge of developing and promoting new talent in this city and around the world.

“We’re committed to engaging young, up-and-coming artistes and helping to furthering their aspirations in music,” Phllip states.

“We have a worldwide network and can connect Canadian artistes with others in South Africa, Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

He says as a record label and music booking agency, Natty Dread Promotions is well equipped with a recording studio here in the city as well as connections in Jamaica with the iconic music producer Leroy Scarlett and the Reggae Power House Band.

He points also to the label’s affiliation with the increasingly popular Internet radio station – www.ranksradio.com where he hosts a weekly show every Thursday between 8 and 11 pm.

On September 6, a few months after it was established, Natty Dread Productions announced the launch of its first project, the release of the single “Everyday Psalms of David” from a Jamaica-based artiste, Ajahfari.

Phllip says he is excited about the possibilities around the single because of the potential of the 27-year-old artiste whose style is a fusion of reggae and r&b with spiritual lyrical content.

He added that talented reggae musicians such Sly and Robbie along with the Reggae Power House Band, accompanied Ajafari on the single described as a roots-reggae/dancehall fusion.

He says the final mix and mastering was done by Natty Dread Productions in Montreal, making the project a Canadian-Jamaican collaboration.

Info. Natty Dread thenattydreadrecord@gmail.com