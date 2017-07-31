Chris Heron

On Saturday August 5, one of Gospel music’s most exciting new artists – Travis Greene – makes his debut concert appearance in Montreal.

The highly acclaimed inspirational recording artist who jump-started 2017 by receiving two Grammy nominations, and winning an unprecedented seven awards at the 2017 Stellar Gospel Music Awards in Las Vegas will bring his charisma and soulful Christian music to Montreal, as part of a two-city Canadian tour.

In addition to his impressive credentials that’s made him the face of faith-based music in the new millennium, Greene has connected with millions around the globe through his heart-wrenching testimony of two near-death experiences as a young man and the miraculous birth of his first child.

Greene’s impressive transparency and powerful testimony has made him an alluring figure with a new generation of believers, looking for both authenticity and musicality from its Gospel artists.

And his popularity earned him a surprising invite to perform at the 2017 Presidential inauguration, an incident that created quite a firestorm on social media, but even that controversial decision did little to derail Greene’s fame and surging music sales.

He recently released his latest song, “You Waited” on all digital music platforms, instantly earning chart-topping status to his highly-anticipated album Crossover: Live from Music City.

Greene’s recent single came just in time for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, where he received three additional awards within Gospel categories. His popularity has made him a globetrotter, performing internationally in such places as Accra, Ghana; Charlotte, NC; Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago; Warri, Nigeria and Dallas, TX; in the past two months.

Travis Greene will perform a full and unforgettable concert featuring hit songs ‘Intentional’ and ‘Made A Way’ from the award-winning album, The Hill on Saturday August 5, at MCI Canada, near the Olympic Stadium (Metro L’Assomption). Additional performances will include Ghanaian Atta Buafo, Ottawa Hip-Hop inspirational artist Prosper & GPM and Montreal Praise & Worship Leader, Samuel Shukrani’s. For tickets and information call 613 277 2777 or log on to www.gospelconnection.ca or email montrealgospel@gmail.com.