Montreal’s Caribbean food festival returns to the Old Port for a four-day celebration. This year marks the 20th anniversary and you can be sure to expect a lot of surprises. For the first time the festival will be situated on the main promenade of the Old Port. The sites and sounds of the islands will fill the air. Olympian champion and official spokesperson Bruny Surin returns for his third consecutive year. I recently spoke with the international track star about his connection with the Taste of The Caribbean.

Born in Haiti, Bruny says it very important for him to promote his culture to other communities. When asked about his favourite dish, he quickly replies its not the healthiest but he loves griot and fried plantain. However as an Olympian who travels Canada from east to west he said its very difficult to find his favourite dish outside of Quebec. This is one of the many reasons he has chosen to be the face of the festival create awareness of these Caribbean treats to the masses.

In addition to its new more prominent location, TOTC will be hosting celebrity 3 on 3 soccer matches. Former Montreal impact star Patrice Bernier will be one of many special guests participating. Back for its third year will be the ever popular Rum Zone, giving those in attendance a chance to sample some of the best Caribbean cocktails. There will also be free daily mixology sessions to demonstrate how the drinks are made.

Bruny Surin will be on hand for the four days, you may even witness him going toe to toe with Patrice Bernier in a celebrity match. As always this is a family friendly event and there will be a kid zone available. The 20-year celebration of great food and music kicks off July 11 – 14 in front the science centre in the Old Port. In the words of Bruny “forget your problems and enjoy life”.