Christmas is about Christ in you the hope of glory. As a matter of fact it doesn’t even matter whether Jesus was born on December 25th or not; the great news is that Jesus Christ was born as the saviour of the world.

It is recorded, “for unto us a child is born, to us a son is given and the government will be on his shoulders… and His name shall be Wonderful Counsellor… Prince of peace…” (Isaiah 9:6).

This child is the son of God. He was born and given to us for a purpose. He came loaded with gifts and abilities to give to us.

He came as a light to the world. If only we would receive that son of God unto our hearts and our lives, we would never be the same again.

Christmas is not just about Christmas trees being decorated, Santa Claus all dressed-up in red and white, jingle bell carols, greeting cards, shopping for toys and gifts; it is so much more than that. Christmas is about a relationship with God through our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Jesus came to give us an opportunity for a better life, a better future and a better eternity. He wants to spiritually release his government to you so that you can manifest that same government physically on Earth.

He wants to set you up to shine wherever you go. He wants you to become a city set on a high hill. He wants to give you his name: Wonderful, Powerful, Beautiful. He wants to decorate you with his royal beauty and splendor.

Christmas is about getting a revelation knowledge that you should be the joy of the world. He wants us to take the Joy of Christmas and spread it all year round. This joy is available to all who will receive it.

Joy can also be the greatest gift of all.

Are you willing to give joy this Christmas? Are you ready to be a source of joy? A joy to your family, a joy to your workplace, a joy wherever you go?

The Lord has come to change your story and the story of those around you through your life, your light and your joy.

This Christmas, get personal and do a quick analysis of the last 365 days of your life to evaluate your progress. See if your star is still shining and do a summary of the number of people whose lives you’ve impacted over the year.

Regardless of the results of this assessment, please work hard to improve and increase in every area of your life.

Why not start during this last chapter of 2019 by blessing someone this Christmas who is less fortunate. Take time to show your love and appreciation to those who took time to celebrate you. Practice the art of giving thanks.

Give thanks always. In fact, the words “thank you” are so powerful.

That being said, thank you readers for your support and for choosing one of the best papers with news from all over the world.

Lastly, but most definitely not least, I want to say thank you to the COMMUNITYContact staff. The teamwork of this group is so visible… it is making a positive change in this city and beyond. They are great contactors and communicators publishing information from all over the world. We wish them all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year filled with prosperity, success and blessings for 2020.

Thank you again and I hope you will continue to work with House of prayer for all Nations for years to come.

God Bless you and no matter what this December brings… Let your LIGHT shine and your JOY be contagious.

Pastor Julianna Daniel