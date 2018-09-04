Contact Staff

The final send-off for Aretha Franklin is well underway in Detroit, Michigan, where tickets for the free concert, A People’s Tribute To The Queen, organized by her family at Chene Park Amphitheatre.

A lineup of stars will perform for the thousands gathered at the Park. The event features tributes in R&B, Jazz and Gospel and an All-Star showcase.

There will also be a dance sequence and appearances by stars such as Tyler Perry, Jenifer Lewis and Judge Greg Mathis. The show finale will feature all performers doing “Respect.”

The event is part of a three-day celebration of her life to a private funeral on August 31.

The singer whom all the world have come to know as the Queen of Soul, died on August 16 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76-years-old.

The funeral will feature appearances by celebrities and politicians including Montrealer Audrey Harris Dubois.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder are scheduled to offer remarks and there will be musical presentations by Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, the Clark Sisters, and Aretha’s son Edward Franklin, the Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard.

The three days of public mourning opened on Wednesday, August 29, with thousands of people lining up to pay their last respects to Aretha at a public viewing at Detroit’s Charles H Wright Museum of African American History.

Many of them slept on the sidewalk the night before. Such was their keenness to get a final look at the woman who thrilled the world with her electrifying voice and memorable performances.