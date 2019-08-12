Here are the unofficial results for the Toronto 2019 Grand Parade.

1st – Louis Saldenah Mas – K Club

2nd – Toronto Revellers

3rd – Tribal Carnival

4th – Carnival Nationz

5th – Venom Carnival

6th – E.P.I.C. Canada

7th – Sunlime Canada

8th – Fantazia Canada

9th – Concept Costume Creators

The 52nd annual Toronto Caribbean Carnival, formerly known as Caribana, is a celebration of all things Caribbean. It was full of music, cuisine and revelry that brought the city to life for a month throughout the summer.

This year the Grand Parade was extended to eight kilometres along Lake Shore Boulevard. It started at Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Blvd. and moved west along Lakeshore Blvd. Once it hit Lakeshore and Parkside Dr. the parade looped and went back the same way it came.

This year my brother (Selector Pro), and myself (Production Sounds) worked with the popular Toronto band, Carnival Nationz, for the second year in a row. It was an amazing experience as Carnival Nationz had 3 trucks on the road and we were designated to play on truck #1 as well as Kes the band to truck #2 followed by other djs on truck #3. There were 2500+ Masqueraders who played with Carnival Nationz including many Montrealers who greeted us and took tons ofphotos.

Carnival Nationz portrayed Kes… The Carnival Band, Kes The

Band is a Caribbean Soca/Pop group from Trinidad & Tobago. CarnivalNationz had ten beautiful sections named after the Kes the Band Popular songs.

Ah Ting

Wotless

Soca For Love

Come Gyal

Hello

Incredible

Radar

Tuesday On The Rocks

People

Savannah Grass

I would like to thank Carnival Nationz for having us for a second year,

as well as all the Montreal masqueraders for supporting us by playing with Carnival Nationz.

