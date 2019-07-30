Grenada’s Prime Minister Was Among Thousands Reveling In The Essence Of Grenada, Carriacou And Petite Martinique

Well over 4000 Grenadians and friends of Grenada from across Montreal and its environs, and from as far off as Ottawa, Toronto and the US made the trek down to Vinet Park, in Little Burgundy, Montreal on Saturday, July 13, for the annual Spice Island Cultural Day.

Among the massive crowd was this year’s guest of honor, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. The Rt. Honorable Keith C. Mitchell , who brought a message of hope and a call for unity amongst Grenadians in the Diaspora

“My visit is mainly to build strong relationships with Grenadians living in the Diaspora,” said Dr. Mitchell dressed for the occasion in a white casual shorts and crisp white shirt.

The prime minister expressed his in seeing such a large crowd gathered together in harmony to enjoy the sounds, smells and sights of the Spice Island and visited all 27 foods and arts and crafts vendors who were selling the culinary delights of Grenada and the Caribbean such as the perennial favorite, oil down, saltfish souse and bakes, breadfruit, , jerk and BBQ chicken and an ample supply of julie mangos.

He also enjoyed some of the day’s many thrilling performances including the Shortknee presentation by the Shooting Stars a group of young performers ranging in ages of 5 to 10 years.

Several other big-name local acts, also added to the mélange music that kept people jumping, waving and having a great time all day Doggies, KennyC, MelloG, Love Man Kent, Zina Edwards and the Fitz-Patrick Sisters.

So by the time Shortpree the three-time Groovy Soca king and Boyzie, the reigning Power Soca monarch hit the stage, the crowd was primed, and the two youthful soca star worked them into a frenzy.

By the time the evening was over, festival-goers was satiated with the music of the homeland.

Another of the highlights of the day, was the presentation of “The Iconic Grenadian Award” to nationals in the Diaspora. This year, it was presented to musicians, Rossy and Andre Whiteman of Jab Jab Orchestra; disc jockey Glen McDonald (aka DJ20/20); Leon Charles, Owner of Greenz Restaurant; and Lennox Antoine, Owner of Island Flava Restaurant in Ottawa.

A special Community Award was presented to stalwart Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, on behalf of her fellow organizers for her tireless work on this festival and for her many other initiatives in Montreal’s Black community for over 50 years. The Prime Minister made the presentation.

Mr. Junior George, a New York based radio personality was spot-on as the MC and kept the eight hour show moving and exciting.

Organizers thank the many corporations, organizations and individuals who lent their support to make the event the overwhelming success it was and urge Montrealers to look out for “Spice Island Day 2020.”