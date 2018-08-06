Every great man and woman must know about the power of sacrifice.

John 3:16 states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son to the world.” This is the true meaning of sacrifice.

Many are destroyed for the lack of knowledge concerning sacrifice and sacrificial giving.

There are physical sacrifices and there are spiritual sacrifices and to become a great leader you need to know and understand the power of sacrifice.

To become an outstanding worker or celebrity of any kind, you must be willing to pay the price. The poor and lazy do not like to sacrifice.

The Bible is full of men and women who became great because they were willing to make sacrifices.

Could you imagine father Abraham? He was willing to sacrifice his only son, and because of his obedience and willingness, he rose to become the father of many nations.

A little boy was willing to sacrifice his lunch of a few loaves of bread and fishes and became known for generations for helping feed the multitudes.

Sacrifices are a powerful secret that guarantees greatness to everyone that practises sacrificial giving.

And it’s not something of olden times because it’s still as relevant today as ever.

Also, it’s not only about money.

There’re many, many different types of sacrifices one can make: You can sacrifice sleep by staying up late to study to acquire knowledge; you can sacrifice time to pray and seek the face of The Father; you can sacrifice money for the work of God.

But any form of giving has to be done with a willing heart.

Some sacrifices are painful. And sometimes involve letting go of friends and family who do not mean you well.

Some relationships are very toxic, so your freedom will only come when you are willing to sacrifice it and let it go.

So be willing to leave your sacrifice on the altar, a powerful exchange will take place in your life when you let it go and give it to God.

One has to be bold and strong in offering their sacrifice: be a wise virgin who receives knowledge to get extra oil in her lamp.

So, make a sacrifice to save your marriage because you have already invested so many good years in it.

The old adage asks us to be ready to sacrifice today for a great tomorrow.

Don’t avoid it.

