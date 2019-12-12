Contact Staff

The People’s Gospel Choir is back by popular demand for a Community Christmas Concert at Victoria Hall on Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 7:30PM. The concert has become a Westmount holiday favourite and is a consistent sell-out.

The choir was founded in 1992 under the musical direction of Mr. Kimble Sherwood and embodies the cultural, racial, and religious diversity of our city.

Date & Time: Saturday, December 14, 2019 @ 7:30PM

Tickets: $25 adults, $10 children under 12

Location: Victoria Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke Street West, Westmount

Tickets are general admission and can be obtained in person at the Victoria Hall office, by calling The Rotary Club of Westmount at 514-935-3344, by calling The People’s Gospel Choir at 514-771-2250, and online at www.eventbrite.ca .

Sponsored by The Rotary Club of Westmount – www.rotarywestmount.org