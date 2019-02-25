Contact Staff

With the opening of the new West Can Cultural Arts Center, the organization that has come to be known as the cultural ambassadors of the Black and Caribbean community has found a home.

According to Melika Lewis, a spokesperson for the organization, the centre that is located at 5311-1B De Maisonneuve West, adjacent to the Caribbean Food Factory, “will serve as a hub for Caribbean Culture in Montreal and will be a space where cultural creativity can live and thrive.”

She says they plan to turn the place into an events centre and a regular hub of activities for the community, hosting social events as well as conferences and meetings.

West Can Folk Performing Company of Montreal has established itself as a cultural force in the city for over 40 years with its unique brand of spectacular dances and pulsating drumming that involve the adult group as well as the children.

Its newly-acquired cultural centre will now provide a home for the group’s annual recitals and expositions that have become very popular in the community, as well as for its regular workshops and training sessions of Caribbean folk dance and drumming for children and adults.

And now that the venue is available, they’re also planning carnival costume-making workshops and Caribbean fitness classes.

The acquisition of this new space housing the West Can Cultural Arts Center came out of an agreement with Lloyd Williams of Caribbean Food Factory, who provided the group the space to manage for the next two years.

And the group says a full community effort went into making it functional, with members of One Full Circle (OFC) helping to clear it out while local disc jockey and community man, DJ Berkley assisted by installing the floors.

Now that the space is up and ready, they are calling on the community to make use of it.

But they also need help to keep it updated and has launched a GoFundMe campaign for West-Can Cultural Arts Center. Check it out at www.gofundme.com/westcan-cultural-arts-center.

“Fantastic Friday” at The Cultural Arts Center

On March 1, Montrealers looking for a good time should find themselves at the West Can Cultural Arts Center at 5311-1B de Maisonneuve to enjoy one of the biggest events on the Trinidad and Tobago carnival.

Fantastic Friday is the finals of the International Soca Monarch competition that draws tens of thousands of soca crazy fanatics lapping up performances by the best in the Caribbean.

For those unable to get to T&T, this is an amazing experience to share in the frenzy and madness of the pre-carnival celebration.

DJ Master J will be on hand to add to the soca fire for the evening. Join them on March 1, from 10pm-3am. Donations accepted at the door. Food and drinks will be on sale.Contact 514-641-9149, westcanfolk@gmail.com