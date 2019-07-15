Contact Staff

On Sunday July 7, dignitaries from across Montreal and beyond joined with the congregation of Union United Church to bestow a special recognition to iconic jazz pianist Oliver Jones by naming the church’s reception hall in his honor.

More than four decades ago, Jones began his musical journey as a five-year-old, propped up on a stool playing at the hall.

The Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Oliver Jones Reception Hall attracted several high profile Montrealers, including Benoit Dorais, mayor of the Sud Ouest borough, and MP Frank Baylis of Dollard des Ormeaux.

In a highly emotional moment, Mr. Jones took to the piano and treated guests to his masterful talent on the instrument.

At just five-years-old Oliver Jones began his career as a jazz musician, with his first public performance in the basement hall of the Union United Church. He went on to carve an illustrious international career that spanned over 60 years and is now recognized as one of the greatest Canadian musicians.

He is not just a musician, but is committed to social causes, this dedication has earned him the Martin Luther King Jr. prize and he is also a member of the Ordre du Quebec and The Order of Canada.

In a short address to those gathered at the event, Oliver said that he was humbled to have been honored in such a sentimental way and expressed his gratitude to the community for remembering him.