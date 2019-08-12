Creating two socio-religious-political Frankensteins,

with apologies to Mary Shelley

One is described as a [pseudo] “civil rights preacher, faith healer, and cult leader (of the Peoples Temple).”

In 1978, the charismatic cult leader “conspired with his inner circle to direct a mass suicide of [his] followers,” inducing them to consume ‘cyanide-laced’ fruit punch… at his jungle commune in Jonestown, Guyana.

The other, a veritable political cult leader, among myriad descriptions and personal characteristics, is a real estate tycoon, (“filthy lucre” –type) multi-billionaire, former television celebrity cum novice politician (by happenstance), and, more shockingly, is now President of the United States.

His cult-like grip of his core political base is firm, not so with the rest… majority of the electorate where the relationship is divisive at best: fraught with socio-political discord, contentious…

As the so-called “leader of the free world” he prides himself on being different: in a word un-presidential, “doing politics in a different way…” He is given to personal attacks, targeting opponents with blatant insults, is notoriously narcissistic, impulsive, boastful, flagrantly lies and more…

[Political] opportunist that he is, I recently heard him say in an interview that he’s “a Christian.”

One thing I’ve never heard him say or do is apologize for [any of] his shortcomings; that’s not in his DNA.

So he goes about his ‘bad’ politicking unfazed and seemingly oblivious to opposition criticism, just doing as he pleases to satisfy and placate his political base, all the while inducing them with hate in its multiple forms.

To them he’s unquestionably the right leader for ‘the times’, it doesn’t matter that he’s (morphed into) a divisive political cult leader, and they love him just the way he is. The only ingredient that’s lacking in his expedient socio-political verbal concoction is the liquid…

Jim Jones, the religious cult leader is dead; no need to rehash his human transgression.

Meanwhile, the charismatic U.S. political cultist, continues to hold sway, wielding his political magic over his disciples…

TBC…