Claire Abraham

On November 3, the island of Dominica marked its 39th anniversary of independence. This year however, the country is not basking in celebration, rather it is reeling in the devastation that Hurricane Maria has left behind.

This is an appeal to Montreal and its Caribbean Community to support the special relief effort for Dominica in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

On September 18, the island received a direct blow by Hurricane Maria leaving all Dominicans affected with damage to their homes and properties. Some people have lost everything. The island state of 72,000 people, located between Guadeloupe and Martinique, suffered extensive loss of life and massive infrastructural damages to roads, bridges, buildings: schools, hospitals, health centres; water, electrical and communication lines. The Island’s agricultural sector, a mainstay of the economy, was all but destroyed resulting in food shortages. Dominica needs your help!

The Dominica Island Cultural Association of Montreal and its special relief team has mounted a relief fund aimed at collecting much needed items for the country.

These items will be shipped to Dominica in the coming weeks.

What does DOMINICA need? EVERYTHING

•CHILDREN’S CLOTHING & SHOES, SCHOOL SUPPLIES.

•BABY SUPLIES

•ADULT CLOTHING

•NON PERISHABLE FOODS AND DRY GOODS

•MEDICAL SUPPLIES (MASKS, GLOVES, ETC)

•CLEANING SUPPLIES (DISINFECTANTS, GARBAGE BAGS, ETC)

•BEDDING (SHEETS, PILLOWS, MATTRESSES)

•TOILETRIES ( SOAP, TOOTHPASTE, DEODORANT, TOILET PAPER, SANITARY SUPPLIES ETC)

•In order to expedite the packing/shipping process, kindly segregate and mark items on box prior to drop off (e.g. write “children’s clothing” on box).