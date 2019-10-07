CASTING CALL: Hundreds of Black Montrealers needed as extras

Rosie Awori

The legendary Billie Holiday stands as one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, adored by fans across the world Since her death in 1959, her life story colored by her struggles with addiction, fame and heartbreaking love has been depicted in books and movies

In the 40’s and 50’s jazz was often called “the black man’s music” and according to many of the feds’ memos the lives of the jazzmen and women “reek of filth.” And it was suspected that all jazz musicians were under the influence of narcotics such as marijuana.

The Bureau was under the impression that marijuana slowed down ones perception of time and it was the reason why jazz music sounded so freakish. They longed to see the likes of Louis Armstrong and Charlie Parker behind bars. But those around them remained tight-lipped. There was no snitching.

It was at this point that the bureau decided to zero in on their target, the greatest jazz singer of all time. Billie Holiday. They knew that a white officer in a Harlem night club would stick out like a sore thumb.

Therefore, they used “one of her kind,” a Black agent who could easily blend in. The feds initiated an undercover sting operation led by a Black federal agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom Ms. Holiday had a tumultuous affair.

Award winning director Lee Daniels,(Empire, The Butler, Precious) has decided to tell the story of Billie Holiday in the, THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY. And he has chosen Montreal to serve as a backdrop for the film on this iconic artiste.

The production of THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLY HOLIDAY is calling on Black Montrealers of all ages to come and apply as extras to populate the numerous nightclubs scenes throughout the film. Salary: $14/h (8hrs minimum guaranteed per day)

Shooting begins from early October to Mid-December.

If you fit the profile and are interested in participating, follow this link to submit your application:

http://fjbcasting.ca/en/billie/