Show features local talent for a good cause

Contact Staff

The name Roen Higgins is familiar to many in the realm of community work, special needs counseling and slam poetry.

But beyond dealing with behaviors in the schoolyard and flipping words on stage you should also know that she is passionate about young adult creative ministries.

After observing the gifts and talents in Montreal churches not going beyond the pews and seeing the lack of events that millennials could enjoy and express their experiences freely, Roen felt motivated to bring Relevant God-centered events and programs into unexpected spaces that will help carry a message of faith with the aim to “Connect, Empower and Revive” this generation.

Last year, she launched Relevent Promotions first Gospel Exposé in a Black- owned art gallery called Espace Mushagalusa, which was packed to capacity inspite of minimal promotion and the fact that it was a fresh concept.

This year, Relevent (pronounced RelEVENT) will stage the Gospel Exposé on June 18 at Espace Day and Night, 900 Ontario St. The theme of the event is ‘Say Yes’ based on former Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams’ hit.

The show will feature the amazingly gifted Fitz-Patrick Sisters, Elasah and Ariel Fitz-Patrick who reign from the Acts of the Spirit Pentecostal Church and have shared the stage with some of the biggest names on the Montreal gospel scene, and most recently were one of the opening acts at the recent Papa San concert.

“Once I heard them I knew I found gems with a love for the message and passion for His h’art,” says Roen who performed with them in 2014.

She has since had them perform at her church, LaSalle New Life Seven Day Adventist Church, also the PPM Movements and the Gospel Expose events. Roen says: “The most impactful performance I’ve witnessed was not in a packed auditorium, but her visit to their church where “I witnessed the very talented musical Fitz-Patrick family praising together.”

The group, which is comprised of their younger siblings and their parents, Apostle Earl and Prophetess Cheryl Fitz-Patrick who lead their church family with talent, grace and honor.

These Concordia University students have been serving in their home church all their lives through music and youth ministry and beyond their own community on the reserves with the Cree First Nations People, alongside their father.

This year, Gospel Exposé will feature a special guest, Clarion Haynes, a singer/songwriter currently working on her first gospel album, and who recently released her first Gospel Caribbean-style single called “Jesus Got My Back.”

The event will also feature an Open Mic session.

As it is with all Relevent events, proceeds are reserved for young gospel artists and a community initiative.

This year’s cause is a brainchild of Duwayne Saunders who, after his first trip back to SVG, witnessed young amputees and was inspired to start a movement that would challenge his friends and family to give back.

“My goal was to encourage as many elder Vincentians living away and back in SVG to also help… hence the birth of Help an Amputee,” says Saunders. While I have no claims of being better than anyone else, nor no claims of leading a saint lifestyle… giving back is a big part of how I’ve always lived my life.”

People are more than welcomed to send a monetary or clothing donation to Duwayne Saunders (514) 295-6600 and find his Foundation on FB.

Roen is also passionate about supporting black-owned businesses. Espace Day and Night is owned and operated by Paul and Roby who are young entrepreneurs of Haitian descent.

Follow Relevent on Youtube @Relevent Mtl , Facebook @Relevent Promotions or email Roen Higgins relevent@gmail.com, 514-248-8422.