

Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has many, not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some. [Charles Dickens]

It’s US Thanksgiving week, so I wanted to talk about gratitude.

Gratitude is an everyday practice it’s not just something centered around a particular holiday. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today and creates a vision for tomorrow.

Remember: Riches don’t come from your abundance of worldly goods, but from a contented mind. Acknowledging your blessings is key to victorious living.

We have so much to be grateful for and when we don’t acknowledge the abundance that surrounds us on a regular basis, we tend to believe we are lacking or we’re missing out on something.

But, we need to be grateful for the blessings that we have now.

A moment of gratitude can make such a difference in your attitude.

Plant seeds of love, joy, peace, kindness, hope, patience, faith, forgiveness and gratitude; it will all come back to you in great abundance.

And remember to…Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever. [Psalm 136:1]

Gratitude is the open door to abundance. Gratitude turns what we have into enough.

He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which he has not, but rejoices for those which he has.

[Epictetus]

Today, choose to be thankful.

And know that…we should not only count our blessings, but we should also make all of our blessings count.

Take the time to appreciate what’s in front of you. We take so much for granted; we need to have an attitude of gratitude.

Acknowledging your blessings is key to a happy and peaceful life.

I thank you Lord with a grateful heart!

Blessings, Bev ☺