Self-care means different things to different people. Are you feeling tired, overwhelmed or just stressed out? Life can be extremely busy and hectic at times. No doubt, the struggle is real.

That’s why your mental, spiritual and physical health should always be a priority.

The question is…

Have you been taking care of yourself? Have you been taking the time to check in on how you’re doing?

Remember:

If your cup is empty you’ll have nothing to offer anyone. Give yourself permission to pause, reflect, and practice self-care.

We only get one chance at this gift called life and we need to cherish it.

So…

Give yourself permission to rest when you’re tired. Take some time to refresh and renew your body, your mind and your spirit and then you’ll be able to move forward with clarity, strength and vitality.

Take a little time to just relax and take it easy, even if it’s only for a few minutes a day, and appreciate the little things.

Don’t get caught up in the hustle and bustle of life, remember to live in the moment and take time to remember everything that you’re grateful for.

We spend so much time doing and very little time just being and appreciating…

Allow God to restore, to heal, to replenish and refocus your mind.

Matthew 11:28 says, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Rest and self-care are so important. Self-care has to be deliberate and intentional.

Schedule your quiet time, your fun time and your exercise. Decide to make healthier food choices, drink more water and take some time to just be still.

Create healthy boundaries and keep in mind that might include limiting your time with the toxic and negative people in your life, and remember it’s okay to say “NO!”

Self-care includes scheduling that physical or dental appointment that you’ve been meaning to. Many illnesses are preventable and you know the old saying: “Prevention is better than cure.”

These things may seem basic, but sometimes you have to get back to the basics. You’re so busy being busy that you forget that you cannot run on an empty tank.

When you take the time to replenish yourself it allows you to serve others from your overflow and not your lack… You can’t give anything to anyone if your vessel is empty.

So… Don’t neglect yourself, and begin to practice intentional self-care.

If you don’t take care of you, who will?

The best gift that you can give yourself is taking care of your spirit, your mind and your body.

Decide to make healthy living a priority. Take time to recharge and take time to heal.

Know your worth, invest in yourself and start showing yourself some LOVE!

With blessings and appreciation,

Bev