The weather threatened for good part of the day but it didn’t keep music lovers from flocking to Dollard des Ormeaux Park on July 20 for the 2019 edition of the West Island Blues Festival.

The day’s lineup included Brian Greenway, Deacon George, The Third Stone and Big J and the All Starz, all of who shined and kept the crowd in a groove. But the night belonged to Sylvie Desgroseillers, who treated the massive gathering with a repertoire of standards from the legendary women of soul and song.

And James who served up a musical mixture of Motown, Top 40 as well as some reggae classics that kept festival–goers dancing all evening.