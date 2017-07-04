Contact Staff

The annual Montreal International Steelpan Festival offers pan lovers in Montreal a chance to hear the tune of choice for Salah Steelpan Academy as they prepare to participate in the national Panorama competitions in Toronto.

This year it will be staged on Sunday, July 9, at Kent Park on Cote-Des-Neiges Road in Cote-des-Neiges.

Together with the Academy, several school steelbands from the Montreal area will be on show, including Coronation Elementary School, St. Monica’s Elementary, Westmount Park Elementary and John Grant High. The CdNBCA Classic Steel, both junior and adult bands will also be on hand.

Special guest this year will be the Forrest Creek Steelband from Toronto.

The event will also feature several top steelpan soloists.

It runs from 12 noon to 6PM. Admission is free. More info. 514- 737-8321.