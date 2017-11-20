25% off until Black Friday

Gidean Fyah built this business from nothing to something, starting on the streets of Montreal selling t-shirts, polo shirts and Rasta hats. It started as Jah=One.

From walking the streets he rented booths at various community affairs such as Jamaica Day, Trini Day in the Park and Reggae Fest for several years.

These days he has taken it to higher heights.

Enter the mall from Cote-des-Neiges Road and there it is. Swag City is well stocked and beautifully laid-out as you walk in on the first floor.

Five years ago entrepreneur Gidean Fyah moved to the mall in an effort to expand the store and better serve clients after plying his trade on Victoria Street for several years.

He says it’s literally a step up for Swag City, moving from the ground floor to what is probably the most prominent spot in a shopping mall that is becoming increasingly popular with Montrealers.

The young community-minded go-getter is forever looking for ways to offer clients a better deal while holding himself as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs.

As usual, going into the holiday season the store is stacked with an extensive range of winter and all-season gear including winter coats, jeans, tights, baseball caps and a range of brand-name boots for men and women.

This year Gidean is especially excited about being able to offer his popular Ranch and Swag City back packs and bags to the community and to all Montrealers at dramatically reduced prices.

He has the Ranch Shoulder Bags from $60 to as low as $30 and the Swag City waterproof backpack from $45 to $25.

“These bags are very convenient for students and for casual everyday use and they are waterproof. Everyone needs one.” He says he will keep them at reduces prices until December.

Forever humble and appreciative, Gidean offers his thanks and prayers to all who supported him throughout the year and all who will be supporting him in the months to come.

Find Gidean at Swag City at 6700 Plaza Cote des Neiges Store, Unit #149, Montreal, Quebec. Also find him on Facebook at Swag City#149, ranch collection.com or call (514) 735-5782