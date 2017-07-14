Contact Staff

On Saturday, July 8, thousands of Montrealers turned out to celebrate the 36th Annual Jamaica Day Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Ile St. Helene.

According to organizers, the early afternoon rain showers “provided a blessing of the venue because it was followed by clearing skies and sunshine. Music, food and drinks were complimented by an exciting line-up of local performers who shared their love of music with everyone in attendance.”

Festivalgoers were treated to non-stop music and entertainment from an exciting line-up of performers, including Edward and Quincy Jones whose youthful enthusiasm was contagious and had spectators on their feet with their hands in the air. They were also thrilled by the sweet sound of Salah and Family Steel Pan Ensemble and captivating reggae vibes from JahNear, Juliet Nelson, Vernon Maytone, Shaharah Sinclair and Mikey Dangerous.

The Day was a production of the Jamaica Association of Montreal and it marked their 13th year as part of the Week-ends du Mondes at Parc Jean Drapeau.

Next year we will once again be at the Parterre of Ile Notre-Dame before returning to the Parterre of Ile Ste-Helene and the opening of the new Amphi-Theatre which is currently under construction. Looking forward to seeing you all there!

Organizers extend a “BIG THANK YOU” to all the artists, volunteers, vendors, park staff and everyone who came out to experience JAMAICA DAY.