Are you all ready for some Soca, Fetes, Festivals, Carnivals and even heat. Soon it will be time to crank up the a/c and ready the grill for a barbecues, backyard

parties and more.

As we Trini’s call it “Liming”. Bring the music, drinks and lets socialize with friends and family as Summer gives a boost to our culture, and create an opportunity for us to build new and strengthen old relationships with each other.

Friday, June 21, is the official beginning of summer this year but to most of us it’s when the temperature begins to get warmer.

As the listing of all summer events has unfold there’s no better way to enjoy this short-lived season than exploring all the Caribbean events this summer.

So here’s a run down on events of this summer and where you can find me as well in the month of June.

“Taste Of The Caribbean” June 11th – 14; TOTC . This four day cultural feast of food, music and arts of over 20 Caribbean nations, will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It’s pack with food and live entertainment and will be held in a new location at the Vieux-Port de Montréal on the main promenade du Carré St-Laurent.

Come eat, drink and dance Caribbean style! FREE daily entrance from noon to 11 pm Metro Champs-de-Mars.

Ottawa “Carivibe” June 14th – 16th

I’ve been booked for this three day festival for a few years now and totally loving the Soca music, Costumes and the beach etc. This is a annual celebration of Caribbean Culture in the nation’s capital, with a fusion cultures makes it the largest Caribbean event in Ottawa.

This year unfortunately due to the floods events to be held in Petrie

Island have been moved to a different location.

Friday, June 14th – J’ouvert On York

Saturday, June 15th – Grand street parade

Saturday, June 15th – Carivibe Block Party

Saturday, June 15th – Bam Bam “After Party”

Sunday, June 16th – Endless Shades “Boatride”

“Short Pants Fete” Saturday, June 22nd

No other way to start your summer than in shorts on St Jean Bapiste Long weekend at MCSO.

“Montreal Army Fete 5” Sunday, June 23rd

The return of Montreal only camouflage attire event on St Jean Bapiste Long weekend. This Army fete promises to surpass those of the past as its theme “Women Invasion”.

With a line up of top international and local female Djs. This event will be at the Caribbean Food Factory in NDG.

“Jerk Food Festival” Monday June 24th – Canceled

Organizers has posted on Facebook the the Montreal Jerk Food Festival has been canceled this year due to reasons beyond there control but will still be hosting it in Chateauguay in August.

“Montreal Kiddies Carnival” June 29th

Montreal CCFA are working hard to have their Annual JUNIOR/KIDDIES

CARNIVAL street parade. They are asking the community for help, as volunteers and donations are needed. Montreal CCFA is trying to raise $3000 to help make this event be a success for the children of our Community. To donate please go to the Facebook fundraiser group called

: Montreal Kiddies Carnival 2019 and donate what you can.

These are some of the events to look forward for this June as we gear up for Montreal Carifiesta on July 6th.

Yes! Montreal Carnival is a go this year on Rene Levesque Street West, starting at the corner of Rue DU FORT & Rene Levesque , ending at Rue Bleury. More

details will be posted in future articles about the two Montreal

costume bands, Roots Cultural Association and Desire Carnival.

