Jerk Food galore outside Catalogna Lounge

This festival of jerk food on Saturday, June 24, St. Jean Baptiste Day, promises to be one of the biggest outdoor events for the year, as Montrealers are expected to come from far and wide to enjoy the succulent flavors of the Caribbean and wash it all down with a non-stop flow of music.

The event takes place outdoors at the Soccerplex in Lachine, 775 1st Avenue. So as the smoke fills the air, the scent of the jerk flavors will nice-up all of the surrounding areas.

And some of the biggest names in reggae and dancehall music are expected to drop by, including indomitable Stone Love Sound System, coming direct from Kingston, Jamaica.

They will be joined by an impressive lineup of performers from Jamaica, Toronto and Montreal to keep the thing bubbling all day.

Also, several top deejays and sound systems will be there, including Mawga K, Platinum Sounds, EQ Sound & Blackout Sound, Production Sounds, and more.

Ricky Notnice and Pat Dillon & Viza Don will host the day.

Doors open from 12pm to 9pm. Free admission.

Organizers will be doing a school drive sponsored by UPS Canada & Sash Boutique for school supplies, aiming to equip about 200 students in and around the Montreal area with supplies to go back to school in the fall. (They are also asking visitors to wear something Pink to support their Say No To Bullying cause.)

Info.: 514-321-2004/514-560-7017/514-451-7120/514-708-488. montrealjerkfest@gmail.com

Instagram: MTL_Jerk_Food_Festival. Facebook: Montreal & Chateauguay Jerk Food Festival.

Jamaica Day 2017

Melissa Murphy

Out of many, One music on July 8 at Parc Drapeau

After a one year hiatus, Jamaica Day is back. On Saturday July 8, Montrealers will be heading down to Parc Jean-Drapeau to bask in the sunshine of what is guaranteed to be a perfect summer event, with nonstop drinks, food, music, and family activities as the essence of Jamaican culture comes alive in the city.

This year, local talents will be in the spotlight and they will be headlined by superstars such as the award winning Mikey Dangerous and international revered icon Vernon Maytone. Also on the bill will be Juliet Nelson with the Untouchables Band, Shaharah Sinclair and Soulvation Grimnim, Jahnear and Quincy & Edward together with the Higher Heights Band.

There will also be a taste of Trinidad and Tobago with the sweet sound of the steelband from Salah and Family .

The event will be hosted by King Shadrock. And additional music supplied by Djs James Bond and TLC.

So, the invitation goes out to all Montrealers: pack up the kids and come out in your numbers to celebrate Jamaica with a day of community, culture and fun. It’s a presentation of the Jamaica Association of Montreal Inc.

Sanchez, Konshens, Charly Black, Etana, Tanya Stephens, and Lieutenant Stitchie March King MX Prime & Ultimate Rejects, Linky First and Ricky T

Big names in Reggae, Dancehall and Soca coming for MIRF 2017

Melissa Murphy

The countdown is officially on for the 14th edition of the Montreal International Reggae Fest, which takes place from Friday August 18 to Sunday August 20. Back at Montreal’s Old Port, the MIRF has a prepared a line-up guaranteed to bring out audiences from all ages and backgrounds. As Montreal continues to celebrate their 375th Anniversary, audiences will be delighted by artists from St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, and of course, Jamaica.

This year, international Reggae and Dancehall stars like Sanchez, Konshens, Charly Black, Etana, Tanya Stephens, and Lieutenant Stitchie are certain to keep you grooving all weekend long. As a special treat to Soca lovers, the festival will also feature Trinidad’s Road March King MX Prime with his energetic crew, Ultimate Rejects, alongside, Linky First from Jamaica and Ricky T from St. Lucia.

Opening night on Friday August 18, is usually a favourite for our Lover’s Rock fanatics, and this year is bound to be no different. Fan favourite, Sanchez, will be returning to Montreal to take centre stage to perform his international hits, spanning across genres like Lover’s Rock, Dancehall and Gospel. Accompanying him is Jamaican sensation, Inner Circle. One of Jamaica’s most revered Reggae bands, Inner Circle has been shutting down stages since 1968.

For our Dancehall and Soca crews, Saturday August 19 has a jam-packed lineup full of all your favorite chart-topping new and old school acts. For the Soca segment, MIRF will be featuring the 2017 Trinidad and Tobago Road March champion, Ultimate Rejects, with their super hit, “We Jammin’ Still”. While hailing from St. Lucia is mega Soca superstar, Ricky T, performing hits like, “Pressure Boom”. Also featured, is Jamaica’s very first Soca artist, Linky First, with his breakout hit, “Rock and Come In”.

Headlining the Dancehall segment, is international Dancehall superstar, Konshens, who will be returning to the MIRF stage since 2012, by popular demand. With hits ranging from “Bruk Off Yuh Back” to his new hit, “Turn Me On”, this is one performance you do not want to miss. For the old school Dancehall fans, the MIRL proudly welcomes Main Street Crew, made up of Jamaican super acts Red Rat, Buccaneer, Hawkeye, General Degree and Goofy with all the 90’s hits! And what is a 90’s Dancehall performance without the dance moves of Jamaican phenomenon, Ding Dong, with his hits like, “Bad Man Forward, Bad Man Pull Up”?

Also hitting the MIRF stage on Saturday for the first time is the incomparable Charly Blacks who continues to take the Dancehall world by storm with his popular hits like “Bike Back” and “Whine and Kotch”. For some humorous delight, the festival introduces Majah Hype to the MIRL stage with his beloved characters Grandpa James and Di Rass.

Wrapping up the weekend on Sunday August 20, is one of Montreal’s favorite songstress’, Etana, who will be passing by the MIRF stage in wake of her current “Reggae Forever North American Tour”. Her performance will feature songs from her 2014 classic album, “Rise”. While rounding off the evening, MIRF first timer, Tanya Stephens, will showcase the plethora of hits that have gained her the title as one of Jamaica’s most highly acclaimed female artists. Also performing is Lieutenant Stitchie with the 80’s classics, “Natty Dread” and “Wear Yuh Size”, and many more of his recent Reggae and Gospel releases.

As you can see, this is one weekend you absolutely want to be a part of.

Tickets and Passes are available on Ticketpro.ca

For more information:

montrealreggaefest.com / 514 482-7921

MONTREAL SOCA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017!

Montreal Carnival Weekend’s largest and most anticipated Soca event is back. The 2017 Montreal Soca Music Festival will once again raise the bar with a party experience like no other known to Montreal partygoers.

Last year was the creation of an epic event, and for the 2nd edition we have decided to raise the bar for 2017 with a roster of international soca superstars on one massive stage. Entertained by the top Disc Jockeys & MCs from across North America and the Caribbean.

With over 500+ in attendance from all parts of the globe last year, the MSMF team will produce the best of the best to stand as the ultimate Montreal Carifiesta weekend after-party.

Prepare for what will be known as the best Montreal carnival weekend event this year.

On Friday, July 7th & Saturday July 8th, Montreal comes alive as they celebrate their 375th Anniversary & the arts and culture of the Caribbean, which will be the 42nd Anniversary of the Montreal Caribbean “CARIFIESTA” Street Parade. So with that being said, THE MONTREAL SOCA MUSIC FESTIVAL #MSMF is back with an epic artist line up to be held in the city on Carifiesta weekend.

The #MSMF was created by a team of young Promoters/disc Jockeys (Djs), Entrepreneurs and a local event planner by the name of Ledon Anthony John, otherwise known by the people as “Anthony G.”

Ledon Anthony has over 17 years of Promoting/Marketing experience within the Montreal Caribbean Community & the urban nightlife under his belt. On Carnival Weekend he and his team are ready to bring Montrealers a great feting experience inside the lovely & Spacious SOCCERPLEXE CATALOGNA, located at 775 1st Avenue in Lachine.

HEADLINING THE MONTREAL SOCA MUSIC FESTIVAL This Year IS MS. DESTRA GARCIA.

Ms. DESTRA GARCIA x RIKKI JAI x MOTTO x MR.LEGZ x LOOSE CANNON x SURGE and Many more artists to Be Added.

Musical entertainment by Dj Surge (BIM) – Dj Starbwoy Nuff (NJ/USA) – Dj Soca sweetness (T.O) – Dj Oshawn (T.O) – Purple City HD (T.O) – Soca Warrior Crew (T.O) – Riddim Bai (T.O) – Soul Vibes (T.O) – Dynamic Crew (T.O) – New Concept Crew (MTL) – Dj Kwite Sane (MTL) – J.E. Bunns (MTL) – Digital Movements (MTL) – Energy Squad (MTL) – Spice Connection (MTL) – Dj Kush (MTL) – Dj Graybeard (MTL) – Dj Mr. Vik (MTL) – Soca Syndicate (MTL) – Brandon Oohlalla (MTL) – Anthony G (MTL) – Dj Lust (MTL) – Platinum Sounds (MTL) – Color Squad (MTL) – Trini Shatta (MTL).

Tickets can be purchased at all West Indian outlets in Montreal & Surrounding areas, or online at www.MontrealSocaFest2017.eventbrite.com

For More Information Please Contact us at 1-(647)-821-4522 or (514)-833-2593.

Pack a cooler and come

On Saturday July 15, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal Inc. is once again hosting the largest gathering of Vincentians in North America at their annual Family Picnic. You won’t find another event that is guaranteed to bring out so many Vincentians from near and far, along with family and friends, for a day of celebration and fun.

Relax and travel in comfort as buses depart promptly at 7:30 am from Metro Plamondon (corner Van Horne and Victoria), to take you directly to Browns Bay in 1000 Islands, Ontario. No one can deny the infectious energy of Vincentian culture and its people. So, whether you’re Caribbean or just down for a day of non-stop music and fun, pack a cooler and head down to 1000 Islands. Buses leave at 6pm, so come early, have a time, and show them how St. Vincent and the Grenadines like to party.

Mystery P launches “Walk with Jah Jah” on June 30th,

Born Pamella Smith, Mystery P who hails from Savanna-La-Mar, Jamaica, has always known entertainment was in her future. After competing and winning 3rd place in the 2016 Magnum Kings and Queens Dancehall competition, Mystery P has established herself as a revered dancer and singer across Jamaica.

Her style has been hailed as a compilation of the harmonious vibes of Queen Ifica, and the lyrical fierceness of Lady G, in a way that has created a unique and unequivocal sound that has placed Mystery P in a lane of her own. Her consistent success in the world of Reggae proves that not only can Mystery P walk the walk, once hearing her music, you will agree that she can also talk the talk. Known for her signature catch phrase “Oh Gosh!” Mystery P’s unique sound allows her to rock audiences with her sweet Soca, Dancehall and Reggae melodies.

Currently signed to Indie Rootz Records in Montreal, Mystery P is excited to announce the launch of her debut album entitled, “Walk with Jah Jah” scheduled to be released on June 30th. With three videos currently in rotation, Mystery P is ready to kick off the summer in Montreal with her album release party at Club Lambi, located at 4465 Saint Laurent Blvd also held on June 30th. The highly anticipated event will feature the talents of Autarchii and Montreal’s very own Shakky Allyene. Audiences will be in for a treat with surprise guests Prophecy Izis and King Shadrock. With performances backed by the Indie Rootz band, and music by Little Thunder, this is an event not to be missed. Show time is at 10pm and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, contact: indierootzrecords@gmail.com.

Soon enough the Mystery will be revealed, so, come support the talented Mystery P and be a part of a movement that’s just getting started.

Forty years of masquerade and jamming still

Roots

Contact Staff

Roots is royalty. Roots is masquerade and Roots is community.

Forty years ago, a group of ‘culture people’ got together and formed a group that was to emerge as a carnival band. They called it Roots Cultural Association, borrowing from Alex Haley’s film, which captured the world’s attention in 1977.

Among the group were individuals such as Steve Payne, Michael Julien, Frank Collins, George Corbie and Esau Phillips.

Roots was also the theme of their inaugural presentation on the street that year, offering Montrealers and lovers masquerade with a vividly spectacular depiction of the images and color of Africa.

Over the years, Roots has emerged as a Montreal success story with its many memorable depictions of Afro-Caribbean themes dominating the local carnival with the artistry, color and splendor of their mas presentations. They have amassed a laundry list of titles and awards in all categories.

In their 40 years on the streets, Roots has won more titles in the Band of the Year and Individual categories, than any other group in the history of the parade.

They also have a great history of Kings, Queens and Individuals all of whom have benefitted from the unique Roots style to dance and portray the specially crafted costumes the traditional way.

In addition to ‘nice-ing’ up the local Carifiesta for four decades, Roots has been an ambassador of the carnival, showcasing the band in rural towns across Quebec, including Trois Rivière, as well as in cities like Toronto, Halifax and Ottawa.

A fun fact is that for many years the band has been featured in both the downtown and Olympic Stadium Santa Claus Parade.

This year, for their 40th anniversary, the designers and mas builders of Roots will take spectators on a nostalgic journey with what is expected to be another spectacular display of their award-winning presentations over the years. The theme is Nostalgia, and it will also pay tribute to those members who have passed on. The message is: gone but not forgotten.

For a special 40th anniversary celebration members, former members and supporters will come together for a grand Pre-Carnival Dance on Friday July 7th at 6767 Cote des Neiges Rd. Tickets are by donation and can be obtained by dropping by the mas camp, 5275 Ferrier, Suite 101.

So the call goes out to everyone who has enjoyed themselves on the road with Roots.

Party on Friday, July 7. Mas on July 8 and Junior Carnival on July 1. The costumes are set and ready.

Carnival Vibration presents: AVATAR

In the few years that they have been participating in the Carifiesta parade, Montreal Carnival Vibration has been bringing a burst of excitement and color to the event, Brazilian flavored excitement.

The group is founded and led by Matthew Veloza and Melissa, in collaboration with Fantazia International and formed partnership with Studio Energia, Samba Jeri and Academia de Samba.

For Carifiesta 2017, Montreal Carnival Vibrations present AVATAR and will hit the street with sections – Mystic Forest, Magic Flower, Ocean Sunset.

Organizers say be prepared to be mesmerized: beyond green foliage of the mystic forest, revelers will find a water fall of blue, cyan and turquoise… a place where beautiful birds blend in the foliage shining crystals to find their mates… all revelers get free access to the after-party called Carnival therapy at theatre Berri starting at 10pm, and Island BBQ at 1455 de Maisonneuve, 12pm to 7pm, and can participate with Fantazia International carnival band in Toronto.

Melissa and Matthew 514-600-7168/438-488-0929.

carnivalvibrations@gmail.com

Sweet sounds of steelband on July 9

Contact Staff

The annual Montreal International Steelpan festival returns to the city on Sunday July 9 at Kent Park on Cote Des Neiges Road in Cote des Neiges.

The event will feature several school steelbands from the Montreal area together with many of the top steelpan soloists in the country.

There will also be feature performances by past national panorama winners, Salah and Family Steel Orchestra together with a visiting band from Toronto. Show starts at 3pm. Admission is free. More info. 514-737-8321.

Photo: Salah and Family Steelband



