Free flow of food, music and cultural activities at Parc Drapeau on July 7

The Best of Everything Jamaican at Jamaica Day

Every year, tens of thousands of Montrealers come together to celebrate the best of Jamaica… its cuisine, it’s music and the arts, crafts and cultural nuances that make it one of the most exciting places on earth.

This year, Montrealers can look forward to all of those things, together with a great line-up of local performers at the annual Jamaica Day celebrations at Parc Jean Drapeau, on July 7.

The festival, which marks its 35th anniversary this year, is one of the oldest outdoor community events in the city and will be headlined by Montreal-born reggae star Dan “Fiyah” Beats, one of the most exciting musicians on the scene today.

Dan Fiyah grew up between Canada and Jamaica and diligently honed his skills as a songwriter, performer, multi instrumentalist and performer, eventually developing a sound that is a seamless blend of all his influences, reggae mixed with soul, r&b and hip-hop.

Over the past 20 years he has worked with world-renowned Reggae icons like Vernon Maytone, Ken Booth, Glen Washington, Luciano, Beenie Man, Sizzla, Protoje, Lutan Fyah, Turbulence.

And thrills his fans with songs like “Papa use to tell me,” “Cyaan hide it,” and “I Love Jah Jah.”

Dan Fiyah will be joined on stage by an illustrious line-up of artists, including Toronto-based Blessed, who is a double JUNO Award winner – in 2002 and 2005 – after being nominated on eight occasions between the early 2000s and this year.

Over the years he has strung a line of mega hits such as “Love (African Woman),” “Can’t Say No More,” “Empty Barrels,” “Reggae Time,” “Cry Every Day” and “Hold Up Slow Down.”

The Fitz-Patrick Sisters, a duo who have been described as Montreal’s Mary Mary, will bring their distinctive vocal talent and performance style to thrill the thousands of Montrealers that will throng Parc Drapeau.

Also on stage will be several other top Canadian stars, including Kayla Allen, Tuggras, Ijah Iba and Taurus Channelle.

The festival, which will be entering its 35th year, aims to provide Jamaicans and Montrealers of all backgrounds an opportunity to immerse themselves in Jamaican culture.

King Shadrock will host and deejays TLC and G-Flex will be on hand to keep the music pumping.

Admission to the event is free and it begins at 12PM to 11PM Info, www:jam-montreal.com or 514-737-8229.

Traditional mas and more

West Can brings theatre to the streets for Carifiesta

When West Can Folk Performing Company takes to the streets of downtown Montreal for Carifiesta 2018, spectators lining the route will be treated to an enlightening presentation of street theatre featuring a parade of traditional characters straight from the history of Trinidad carnival.

Among them will be the Moko Jumbies, which for the first time will be featured in a significant way in the Montreal parade by a group of young West Can members who will be showcasing their skills at moving to the rhythms of Soca music on stilts.

Onlookers will also see a number of elegantly dressed women who distinguish themselves by their voluptuousness and pretty dance moves, characters that harken back the days of slavery when the planters on the colony mimicked the lifestyles and antics of the French aristocracy.

The pesky Blue Devil will also be moving in and out among the crowd: back, back, back, back, back, back, back, back… With wings and tails and blood red eyes and a pitchfork, like their cousins in the Jab Molassi family, their aim is primarily to invoke fear in bystanders.

West Can, who in the three decades and more of performances in Caribbean and African folklore have had occasions to portray these characters, say they will be on the streets with pamphlets in hand to give Montrealers a carnival lesson.

Over the years, the group has performed at The Montreal Grand Prix, Nuits D’Afrique, The Montreal International Reggae Fest, Montreal Caribbean Fashion week 2015 and the International Folk Festival in Drummondville, as well as at festivals across Quebec, Ontario, and Western Canada.

The company has also performed in Trinidad and Tobago, the USA and in Belgium.

To join West can on the street for Carifiesta 2018, call 514-641-9149 (Melika Forde), 514-577-9267 (Shiata Lewis), westcanfolk@gmail.com

Carifiesta Affordable Party

So you’re planning to party Carifiesta night, July 7th, but can’t decide on which event will fit your budget?

Then try this one at Caribbean Paradise. It’s called the Affordable Party, and it will fit your wallet. A night of great fun and dancing is guaranteed. There will be food for sale, and drinks reasonable priced to guarantee you have a great post-carnival night. DJ ABNA, Sunshine International, and DJ Earl will supply music.

It all goes down at Caribbean Paradise, 8080 Newman LaSalle from 9PM. Advance tickets are $15, $20 at the door. Come wrap up your carnival night the affordable way. Info: 438-937-1927, 514-363-8080

International S.O.U.P festival july 1

As part of Canada day celebrations, the International S.O.U.P festival will be happening at parc des Rapides in Lasalle. Residents will get a chance to sample from an international array of soups during the fourth edition of the S.O.U.P.

Created in 2001 in Lille, France, the S.O.U.P. Festival (Symbol of openness and union of people) is celebrated in a number of European cities, including Barcelona, Brussels and Berlin. And now the city of LaSalle will be holding the fourth edition of the festival.

About twenty organizations and restaurants in the borough will each hold a tasting stand. As a treat for their taste buds, all festival goers will be invited to rate the soups, the best of which will earn the Golden Ladle award.

The festival promises entertainment such as the First Nations dance, Bollywood dance and an Irish troupe. The festival is July 1st and absolutely free starting 4PM all are welcome.





Come back on July 1

Fatman George Ready Again

Egbert Gaye

Comedy fans will be happy to know that after a long lay-off Fatman George, real name, Lindon George, is preparing to make his comeback to the stage and planning a special show for his new home-base here in Montreal.

The Grenada-born superstar, who many know as one of the Kings of Caribbean comedy has been off the stage for the past four years and says he’s eager to get back because he has “something to say.”

And he is getting set to do that on July 1, at the Tainos Hall where he will be joined by a line-up of friends who want to show their support to George as he hosts his come-back show, Ah Ready Again.

He says he is particularly looking forward to sharing the stage with long-time friend, Susan Kennedy, the New York-based Trini comedian with whom he has travelled far and wide.

In the close to two decades that she has been on the scene, Kennedy has risen to international acclaim with her unique style of Caribbean-flavored humor.

George is bringing together several up-and-coming Montrealers, including Joshua Clarke, Quinn McMorrow, Chris Dulgar, Mariam Salaymeh and C-Koo Slim, all of whom are eager to add their little bit to what is expected to be a night of non-stop entertainment and fun.

In 2014, at the height of his career, which had him travelling to every island in the Caribbean, as well as North America and London, George suffered a heart attack and mild stroke.

On the road to recovery he moved to Canada, spending some time in Toronto before moving to Montreal with his wife, a little over a year ago.

Since then, he says he has been feeling a lot better and is “ready again” to resume his God-Given talent of making people laugh.

He credits the assistance of his family and close friends here in Montreal, especially the pastors and congregation at Christ Embassy Church in Cote des Neiges for their spiritual support.

Having built a career on his quick wit and his engaging personality, George has a special show line-up for Montrealers and is inviting all comedy-lovers to come and share this special comeback with him.

Ah Come Back Again at Tainos Hall, 910 Jean Talon, Montreal, on July 1 at 8:00 PM Info: 438-922-1313.

Cooler Fete BACCHANAL with Lavaman

Party-lovers have their minds set on making Carifiesta night in Montreal the highlight of the summer when they roll up to the

Cooler Fete Bacchanal on Pacifique Avenue, in Lachine.

They all know that the party will be bubbling when Grenadian Soca superstar Lavaman hits the stage.

The firebrand performer is known for his stage antics and will be bringing a repertoire of party songs that will have the place hopping.

Among the hits over the years that have made him one of Grenada’s top ‘partyist’ are “Not Inna Good Condition,” “Get Ah Woman,” and “Carnival Without Woman.”

When he comes for the Cooler Fete, Lavaman will be joined by DJ Purple City and one of Trinidad’s top musicman, DJ Ishmael, The Demolition Man.

Several of Montreal best-known deejays are also on the bill, including Team Greeens, DJ Nicholas, D’Professor, James Bond,

Mr. Vik, and Calm.

Howard “Stretch” Carr will be broadcasting live on CKUT 90.3 FM.

Early bird tickets are $50. For more info. 514-562-3075, 514-883- 2035.

It’s a production of D’Professor and Nice Timez.

West can to celebrate exponians

Egbert Gaye

The summer of ’67 remains an indelible memory in the minds of many Montrealers.

That’s when this city became the cultural centre of the world, as people came from far and wide to celebrate the international order of music and artistry, which was Expo ’67.

Last year, Montreal took time off to mark the 50th anniversary of that memorable occasion with a series of small commemorative events. This year, West-Can Folk Performing Company will continue the celebration with a Cocktail Reception, themed Oui Expo to honor the contingent of artistes that came from Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

Their stated goals are simple:

“The reception will recreate some of the magic (that) patrons of Expo ‘67 experienced when they visited the Trinidad & Tobago and Grenada pavilion, (fifty years ago.) Guests and honorees at Oui Expo will be entertained with electrifying drum and dance performances, along with the melodious sounds of the steelpan.”

And according to Melika Forde and her sister Shiata Rouse it’s a special privilege for them to be organizing this event, as the generation that has been carrying the cultural torch handed down by the Exponians that chose to make their homes here in Montreal.

West Can, formed in †he 1980s, and known for their electrifying drumming and dance has long been recognized as cultural ambassadors for the Caribbean.

“Growing up we were always so excited hearing about Expo ’67 and even more so when we realized that many of those artistes were still n Montreal and still contributing to the cultural mix of our community,” says Melika. We see it as our duty to bridge the gap between that generation of artistes and those who are on the scene today. That’s why ‘Oui Expo’ on July 14 is such an important event for our community.”

About 60 nations took part in the massive world fair, that was Expo ’67 staged at Man and His World from April 28 to October 29, 1967 and attracted close to 51 million visitors.

Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada had a joint contingent of about 90 musicians, dancers, steelbandsmen and other performers and presented one of the most exciting pavilions at the event drawing thousands of visitors every day.

Shiata and Melika say that they still busy trying to locate some of those performers who are still in Montreal and even across Canada and will try to recreate some of the special moments they offered to those attended the fair.

It will include an exhibition of photos and slides as well as available music particularly from the Exponians Steel Orchestra, which was a mega hit at the fair and a special homage will be rendered upon each member of the contingent.

There will also be a featured performance by Belmont Freetown Cultural Arts and Folk Performing Company, which will be in Montreal on a special visit this summer.

Guests at Oui Expo will be treated to cocktails and a Caribbean buffet, catered by Best Bite Catering.

Oui Expo will be held at Greenspon Auditorium, 5801 Cavendish Blvd. Montreal, Quebec on July 14, starting at 6pm. For information and tickets contact 514-641-9149

Nuits d’Afrique

An internationally acclaimed world music event, this 13-day festival features music from Africa, the West Indies, the Caribbean and Latin America Runs From July 10 – July 22. It includes six days of free outdoor activities and unique concerts to enjoy with your whole family on the Parterre of the Quartier des spectacles.

COMEDY ON THE MOVE

Come ready for a night of fun and laughter wIth Rhema the hairdresser and friends at the Comedy On The Move concert on Friday June 22. Joining Rhema to make it a special evening will be saxophonist Julian McIntosh, comedian Lady Joyce, magician Caiden Finch, performers Lady and Hair together with DJs Clinton and DJ Love. The event runs from 8:30 PM at MCSO 7401 Newman Blvd LaSalle. There will be a cash bar and meals by Doreen. Entrance is $15. Info: 514 369 2980. 514-485-5225

POOL PARTY CARNIVAL on June 30

The Pool Party promises to be one of the biggest events for the Summer.

This Day party, which runs from 3:00 PM on Saturday June 30 promises to be a carnival warm-up with music from DJ Fire Jones, Dj Production Sounds, Dj Crystal Sound team featuring guest DJ Surge. The event will be hosted by Viza, Pavie and Lance. Tickets are $30. Info; 514 862 6321; 514 2403136

Barbados House BBQ on July 6

Barbados House has launched its 2018 Bursary project. In support of the project, Goldies Bar 7425 St. Jacques West, will host Charity BBQ’s on July 6, July13 and July 28 from 3.00 PM to 8.00 PM. Drop in, Buy a drink, make a Donation, and have a bite. The food is free and 5.00 will go a long way

SOCALYPSO on Saint Jean Baptiste weekend

Montreal top calypsonians Doggies, Handy Andy, Skippy, Lady Paul, Loveman Kent, Holamakous and Pufty are back on stage on Saturday, June 24th from 6pm back by a Live band Jab Jab at Caribbean Paradise 8080 Newman LaSalle

Info: ; 438-937-1924, 514-804-0548

Montserrat Honors Sylvan Duncan

Come and enjoy an afternoon at the Montserrat Association of Montreal’s annual brunch on Sunday July 8th from 1:00pm to 6:00 pm. Mr. Sylvan Duncan will be guest of honor. Saxophonist Julian MacIntosh will supply the music as well as Romatt Sounds. Info: 450-678-5595, Rosalind 514-833-8716

Celebrating Swaylan Stoute

Come and join friends and family as the celebrate the life of Swaylan Stoute with a concert on July 7TH from 5pm at Trinity Pentecostal Church, 1050 Boul. Shevchenko LaSalle, featuring music by Perpetual Praise Choir.

Then the party moves to Share The Warmth Hall, 625 Fortune Street Point St. Charles. From 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM . Featuring DJ Dru. Admission is $10

Guyana Picnic at Voyageur Park

The Guyana Cultural Associations of Montreal and Ottawa invite you to their annual family day picnic on July 14 at Voyageur Provincial Park. The day promises to be a fun filled day wit activities, folk songs, limbo-dancing and lots of family fun. Pick up will be at Place Portobello at 8:00 AM and Fairview Shopping Centre 9:00 at AM. The charges are $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12. To book call: 514-365-1195 450-926-1797

G’da Picnic at St. Zotique Beach

THE Greneda National Association of Montreal will be holding their annual picnic at Saint Zotique Beach on Sunday July 22nd. Buses will be leaving at Walkley Community Centre and Van Horne Shopping Centre at 8:00 Am. Adults pay $35 and $10 for children under 12. Tickets should be reserved by July 15. Info: 514 240 8990

SVG FAMILY PICNIC

It’s the annual trip to Browns Bay 1000 islands in Ontario on Saturday July 21st for an enjoyable family picnic with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Montreal. Buses will leave from Plamodon Metro at 7:30 AM. Prices are $45 and $20 for children under 12 years. For more information please call 514-364-3299, 514-690-8002, 514-626-1355