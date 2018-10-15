

Sometimes life can be full of frustrations, losses, heartbreaks, disappointments, and challenges.

We all go through stormy seasons in life and we wait expectantly for the sun to begin shining again.

We know that rain helps things to grow; it nurtures and replenishes dry places. We need water to live.

But sometimes it feels like when it rains it pours. It feels like everything is going wrong in our lives. It may feel scary and hopeless, like you’re drowning.

Know that…

Better days are ahead, but in the meantime we have to learn to dance in the rain, or at least smile.

How…?

By trusting God in the storm:

• Acknowledging your hurt

• Remembering your blessings

• Patience

• Gratitude; I’ve said it before, gratitude heals the soul.

• Think about what you have control over in this stormy season and let go what you don’t have any control over.

• Identify what you need, your newfound strengths and what you’ve learned.

Alexandra Elle said: “I am thankful for my struggle because without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my strength.”

Yes, life can be hard at times; but we must believe that our future will be better. The storms of life give us an opportunity to increase and strengthen our faith.

God is with us in the good and the bad times, Hebrews 13:5 says; I will never leave you or abandon you.

I recently heard a quote that reads, “Sometimes God calms the storm and sometimes he lets the storm rage and calms His child.”

He gives us peace in the midst of our storms.

Take a minute to check your attitude. Is your attitude leaning more towards being hopeful or hopeless? A positive attitude during this stormy season can make all the difference in the world.

Being positive doesn’t mean that you are ignoring the negative; it just means that you’ve decided that you will get through it and that you will have hope for the future.

Know that the season you’re in will soon pass. Storms don’t last forever; the sun will shine on you again.

And remember… A cheerful heart is good medicine. [Proverbs 17:22]

Blessings and Peace,

Bev…xo…